Viva Gold Announces Edward Mahoney as Director

VANCOUVER, March 20, 2019 - Viva Gold Corp. (TSX-Venture: VAU; OTCBB: VAUCF) (the “Company” or “Viva”) is pleased to announce that Mr. Edward J. Mahoney has joined the Board of Viva and has entered into a consulting advisory agreement with the Company.



Mr. Mahoney brings strong familiarity of the geology and mining business in Nevada from positions including three years as Chief Geologist at the large-scale Kinross Round Mountain Mine and eight years as Chief Geologist and Business Development Manager for Barrick North America. Additional experience includes positions as Chief Geologist at Barrick’s Eskay Creek Mine in British Columbia, Manager of Project Development with Miramar Hope Bay, Manager of Geology for Sutton Resources and various geologic positions with the Giant Yellowknife/Pamour Group of companies. Mr. Mahoney holds a BSc in Geology from the University of Calgary, is a registered Professional Geoscientist in British Columbia, and a Registered Member of the SME.

“We believe that Mr. Mahoney is a valuable addition to Viva’s Board. Besides his strong geologic and business background, Mr. Mahoney also brings a unique technical perspective to the Company due to his experience at Round Mountain, located in close proximity to Viva’s Tonopah gold project where geologic, stratigraphic and structural similarities to the Round Mountain Mine have been noted. His expertise will provide key support in our future endeavors,” states James Hesketh, President and CEO.

Viva has granted, pursuant to its stock option plan, a total of 100,000 incentive stock options to Mr. Mahoney. The incentive stock options have an exercise price of CDN $0.30 per share, are valid for a three-year period from the date of grant and are subject to regulatory approval. Viva has received a voluntary stock option termination from an advisor to terminate 100,000 stock options granted at $0.50 per share on January 17th, 2018.

Viva Gold is a gold exploration and development company with a focus on Nevada. Viva holds 100% of the Tonopah Gold Project, a large land position with demonstrated high-grade measured, indicated and inferred gold resources, located on the prolific Walker Lane Trend in Nevada, 36 kilometers south-east of the Round Mountain mine of Kinross Gold and 30 kilometers from the Town of Tonopah. Viva’s management team has extensive experience in mining exploration, development and production and are supported by a Board of Directors and advisors who are proven mine finders, deal makers and financiers. Viva trades on the TSX-V as “VAU”, on the OTCBB in the US as “VAUCF” and on the Frankfurt exchange under “7PB”. For additional information on Viva Gold and the Tonopah Gold Project, please visit our website: www.vivagoldcorp.com.

For further information please contact:

James Hesketh, President & CEO

(720) 291-1775

jhesketh@vivagoldcorp.com

Valerie Kimball, Director Investor Relations

(720) 933-1150

vkimball@vivagoldcorp.com