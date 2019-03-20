Kootenay Announces High Grade Sampling Results in New Zone at Mecatona Property, Parral Silver Mining District, Mexico

VANCOUVER, March 20, 2019 - Kootenay Silver Inc. (TSXV: KTN) (the "Company" or "Kootenay") is pleased to announce recent mapping and sampling results from ongoing surface exploration at its 100% owned Mecatona Property (the "Property"), located in the Parral Silver Mining District and southeast of the Company's flagship La Cigarra Project in Chihuahua State, Mexico. Click on this link to view the Property location.

Reconnaissance exploration recently completed at the Mecatona Property was successful in the discovery of a previously unknown silver, copper, gold zone hosted in pervasive skarn-altered Lower Cretaceous turbidites of the Mezcalera Group. Silver, copper, gold and anomalous cobalt mineralization is distributed in a 200 by 400 meter zone with apparent uniformity. Highlights of the program include 51 samples (29 chips averaging 1 meter in length, 17 grabs and 5 dump) taken across the new zone returning silver values averaging 110 gpt with a high of 486 gpt silver. Additional highlights of all samples taken within the mineralized zone include 12 of 51 samples grading > 100 gpt silver with 86% returning values greater than 20 gpt silver. Furthermore, the average of all 51 samples measured for copper was 1.7% with 30 samples returning greater than 1%. To view details of the sampling results please see the table below. Previous high-grade results were reported in the Company's news release of October 29, 2018.

Based on the length of mineralized structures, adjacent producing properties and the context within the Parral-San Francisco Del Oro-Santa Barbara mineral camps, Kootenay believes the Mecatona Property has the potential to host high grade vein type silver deposits. Follow-up work will be directed to systematic sampling of all old workings to establish the apparent continuity of mineralization and establishment of a data base to prepare for exploration drilling.

Mecatona Sample Results

Sample_ ID Sample Type Silver

gpt Gold ppb Copper ppm Lead ppm Zinc ppm FC2670ch CH (1.0m) 40 16 3440 90 190 FC2671ch CH (0.5m) 154 85 13300 90 570 FC2672ch CH (0.7m) 42 37 8720 40 420 FC2673ch CH (1.0m) 41 53 20600 70 330 FC2674ch CH (1.0m) 77 69 23000 30 580 FC2675ch CH (1.0m) 84 134 33900 20 420 FC2676ch CH (1.0m) 123 103 55500 310 620 FC2678g G 145 104 29600 20 530 FC2679ch CH (1.0m) 179 251 47300 30 1550 FC2680ch CH (1.0m) 285 156 30200 100 860 FC2683f F 91 133 170 5250 5000 FC2684ch CH (1.0m) 15 43 240 350 350 MM018g G 135 278 24000 60 960 MM019d D 91 330 5610 20 590 MM020ch CH (0.9m) 30 38 14100 -20 290 MM021d D 10 25 1350 20 70 MM022d D 373 836 1280 64500 90800 MM023ch CH (1.0m) 65 52 14800 80 420 MM024g G 8 17 2040 70 170 MM025g G 366 21 10300 200 450 MM029g G 68 67 24700 130 820 MM030g G 63 55 14400 450 350 MM031g G 31 34 5040 80 530 MM032d D 208 60 23500 100 610 MM033ch CH (1.6m) 12 39 13200 20 530 MM034g G 82 137 30100 -20 390 MM042g G 21 28 130 1170 1270 MM043g G 96 171 8020 20 230 MM044ch CH (2m) 93 57 12500 150 600 MM045ch CH (1.1m) 34 116 180 5160 4620 RG149g G 418 640 27900 30 590 RG150g G 60 383 27600 70 420 RG151g G 23 54 2380 70 220 RG152ch CH (0.4m) 2 24 1010 30 90 RG153d D 377 556 95100 30 310 RG154ch CH (1.2m) 83 101 19350 40 580 RG155ch CH (1.0m) 64 52 21300 20 510 RG156g G 23 19 1940 60 330 RG157g G 46 47 7030 150 440 RG161g G 20 70 15800 40 410 RG162ch CH (2.2m) 14 141 10900 -20 230 RG163ch CH (0.5m) 105 84 24200 50 710 RG164ch CH (1.5m) 170 82 19900 540 520 RG165ch CH (1.3m) 89 139 41300 20 1110 RG166ch CH (0.9m) 86 67 41300 30 470 RG173ch CH (1.0 m) 200 215 270 49600 8410 RG174ch CH (1.0m) 165 47 24400 100 760 RG175d D 436 95 5920 650 220 RG192g G 37 71 80 6030 900 TR1575D D 43 16 5610 130 250

*G: grab sample, CH: chip-channel sample, F: float sample, SC: subcrop sample, D: dump sample.

Geologic Description

Mineralization associated in the new zone is oxidized to assorted limonites with most of the copper mineralization hosted in the limonites. Depth of oxidation remains unknown. Mineralization occurs as a range of textures that includes bedding replacement, fracture/stockworks and disseminations, patches and hairlines. Quartz veins are not common with one dump sample showing anomalous gold (0.84 gpt), silver (373 gpt) and 16% lead and zinc. One location of unoxidized material, from an underground working showed chalcopyrite, bornite, arsenopyrite, pyrrhotite, galena, sphalerite in quartz and carbonate fracture/vein/gash system. The skarn is all fine grained marked by dense hard white to greenish beddings with local garnets and marble noted. The mineralization and high temperature skarn association is similar to parts of the mineralization settings of Santa Barbara/San Francisco silver camp situated only 20 kilometers northwest.

Elsewhere on the Mecatona Property, a silver-dominant epithermal mineral system is hosted in veins and breccias within a Tertiary rhyolitic caldera. One anomalous silica structure has been traced for over 1.7 kilometers and remains open along strike with silver values of 291, 205, 194, 190 and 169 gpt having been obtained from these epithermal veins. Early stages of exploration by the Company have also outlined other anomalous areas including a northeast trending zone outlined by stockworks and quartz veinlets within an 80-meter-wide argillic alteration zone. Several small active mines operated by local gambusinos, located 1.5 kilometer west of the Property, are reported to host high grades greater than 1 kg/ton silver at depth.

Sampling and QA/QC

Surface samples reported herein are a combination of grab, chip and panel chip. All technical information for the Mecatona exploration program is obtained and reported under a formal quality assurance and quality control ("QA/QC") program. Samples are taken under the direction of qualified geologists. Samples are then labeled placed in plastic bags, sealed and with interval, location and sample numbers recorded. Samples are delivered by the Company via courier to ALS Minerals ("ALS") in Chihuahua. The samples are dried, crushed and pulverized with the pulps being sent airfreight for analysis by ALS in Vancouver, B.C. Systematic assaying of standards, blanks and duplicates is performed for precision and accuracy. Analysis for silver, zinc, lead and copper and related trace elements was done by ICP four acid digestion, with gold analysis by 30-gram fire assay with an AA finish.

Qualified Persons

The Kootenay technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 (Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects) and reviewed on behalf Kootenay by James McDonald, P.Geo, President, CEO & Director for Kootenay, a Qualified Person.

About Kootenay Silver Inc.

Kootenay Silver Inc. is an exploration company actively engaged in the discovery and development of mineral projects in the Sierra Madre Region of Mexico and in British Columbia, Canada. Supported by one of the largest portfolios of silver assets in Mexico, Kootenay continues to provide its shareholders with significant leverage to silver prices. The Company remains focused on the expansion of its current silver resources, new discoveries and the near-term economic development of two of its priority silver projects located in prolific mining districts in Sonora, State and Chihuahua, State, Mexico, respectively.

