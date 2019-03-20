Max Resource Grants $0.60 Stock Options

Vancouver, March 20, 2019 - Max Resource Corp. (TSXV: MXR) (OTC: MXROF) (FSE: M1D1) is pleased to report subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval, the Company has granted incentive stock options under its Stock Option Plan to consultants for the purchase of a up to 450,000 common shares at a price of $0.60 per share on or before March 20, 2024.

About Max Resource Corp.

Max Resource Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on the development of prospective projects in the rich mineral belts of Colombia. The Company has established significant exploration infrastructure and local community support for two very large prospective Colombian projects: the Choco Precious Metals Project, located 100 kms south of Medellin, which covers or is adjacent to historic production of 1.5Mozs gold and 1.0Mozs platinum and the Gachala Copper Project, located 60 kms east of Bogota.

The Company is led by a seasoned management team with a track record of significant discovery and exploration success.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF MAX RESOURCE CORP.

"Brett Matich"

Brett Matich, CEO and President

For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.maxresource.com or the Company's profile at www.SEDAR.com

If you would like to be added to Max Resources' news distribution list, please send your email address to info@maxresources.com

For more information contact:

Brett Matich, CEO and President Tel: (+1) 604 365-1522

info@maxresource.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed as "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements pertaining to completion of the Transaction and any approvals required in connection with the Acquisition. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guaranteeing of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include: changes in market conditions, unsuccessful exploration results, changes in the price of commodities (particularly copper), unanticipated changes in key management personnel and general social, economic or geo-political conditions. Mining exploration and development is an inherently risky business. Accordingly, the actual events may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements. These and other factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be from time to time by the Company or on its behalf, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek safe harbor.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/43529