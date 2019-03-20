ROUYN-NORANDA, March 20, 2019 - Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (GMX – Toronto Stock Exchange, G1MN – Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich, Tradegate, Lang & Schwarz Stock Exchanges and GLBXF – OTCQX International) is pleased to inform shareholders that Imperial Mining Group (IPG-TSXV) have announced that they have mobilized crews to start a 2,500 metre drill program on their Crater Lake Scandium Property east of Schefferville, Quebec which adjoins Globex’s similarly named property. The target is scandium mineralization in a magnetic pyroxenite horizon related to an oval, 6 km diameter alkali intrusive complex. While Imperial Mining Group holds the northwestern half of the 6 km ring structure, Globex holds the southeastern half (see map below).

Crater Lake SE Property





Globex recently acquired its land position in anticipation of drilling by Imperial. Scandium (Sc), when alloyed with aluminum, produces an extremely light weight and strong material well suited for the next generation of airplane manufacturing and other high-tech applications. Minor amounts of scandium in alloys will allow for the manufacture of lighter and more fuel efficient aircrafts and cars which should be cheaper to operate and emit less CO 2 . Concentrations of scandium are low and rare making it one of the most expensive elements.

Because the Crater Lake Southeast property is remote and exploration costly, Globex will await the results of drilling by Imperial before considering an exploration program on its property.

Imperial Mining’s latest press release has been posted on Globex’s website under “Properties, Crater Lake Southeast Property”.

This press release was written by Jack Stoch, Geo., President and CEO of Globex in his capacity as a Qualified Person (Q.P.) under NI 43-101.

