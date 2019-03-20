American Manganese Files C-I-P Patent Application for Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling

SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2019 / Larry W. Reaugh, President and Chief Executive Officer of American Manganese Inc. ("American Manganese" or "AMY" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that AMY has a filed a Continuation in Part (C-I-P) patent application with the United States Patent Office, receiving Serial No. 16/353,140. The C-I-P application adds subject matter not previously disclosed in the parent patent application covering American Manganese flagship lithium-ion battery recycling technology.

Since the filing of the original patent, in its ongoing development work, AMY has received and tested a variety of feedstock material from spent lithium-ion batteries. The filed C-I-P application has extended the protection and enhanced the effectiveness and adaptability of AMY's recycling process.

The C-I-P covers innovations developed by the Company over the past year, resulting from successful bench scale research and Phases 1 and 2 of the pilot plant operation on various commercial feed material collected world-wide.

The C-I-P application adds the following enhanced developments to the Company's breakthrough recovery process:

Recovery of graphite and carbon from ground battery concentrates

Treatment of fluoride originating from electrolyte solution

Separation of aluminum from cathode active material

A C-I-P application is a patent application that broadens the scope of patent protection while the original patent application is issued. The claims in a continuation patent application have the priority date of the parent patent application.

"This milestone was accomplished by the support of Kemetco Research Inc., especially Norm Chow, President of Kemetco. Mr. Chow has done an extraordinary job ensuring the C-I-P applications were filed prior to our being granted an official patent number on our issued patent, which we expect to receive shortly," said Mr. Reaugh. "The short time span of 13 months from which the Company filed the original non-provisional application and receipt of the notice of allowance, followed by the recent filing of the C-I-P puts the Company in a strong position with intellectual property, which is key to working with the Tier 1 companies in the EV and personal electronics industry."

About Kemetco Research Inc.

Kemetco Research is a private sector integrated science, technology and innovation company. Their Contract Sciences operation provides laboratory analysis and testing, field work, bench scale studies, pilot plant investigations, consulting services, applied research and development for both industry and government. Their clients range from start-up companies developing new technologies through to large multinational corporations with proven processes.

Kemetco provides scientific expertise in the fields of Specialty Analytical Chemistry, Chemical Process and Extractive Metallurgy. Because Kemetco carries out research in many different fields, it can offer a broader range of backgrounds and expertise than most laboratories.

About American Manganese Inc.

American Manganese Inc. is a critical metal company with a patent approved process for the recovery of metals from lithium-ion batteries such as cobalt, lithium, nickel, manganese, and aluminum. Using a novel combination of reagents and unit operations, AMY can provide 100% extraction of cathode metals at battery grade purity. American Manganese Inc. aims to capitalize on its patent approved technology and proprietary know-how to become the industry leader in recycling spent electric vehicle lithium-ion batteries (Please see the Company's December 14, 2018 Business Plan for further details).

