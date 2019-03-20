Troilus Announces the Relocation of its Toronto Headquarters

TORONTO, March 20, 2019 - Troilus Gold Corp. (TSX: TLG; OTCQB: CHXMF) (“Troilus” or the “Company”) announces the temporary relocation of its corporate headquarters in Toronto effective March 20th, 2019, to 250 University Avenue, Suite 201. As of May 1st, 2019, Troilus’ permanent office will be located at 36 Lombard Street, Floor 4.



Justin Reid, CEO of Troilus Gold Corp. commented, “This is an exciting time for Troilus and marks a huge milestone for the company, its employees and shareholders who will all benefit from the opportunities this relocation represents as we advance the Troilus Project.”

Troilus employees can now be reached at the new company number +1 (647) 276-0050.

Temporary Office Address (effective March 20th, 2019)

250 University Avenue, Suite 201

Toronto, Ontario

M5H 3E5

Permanent Office Address (effective May 1st, 2019)

36 Lombard Street, Floor 4

Toronto, Ontario

M5C 2X3

About Troilus Gold Corp.

Troilus is a Toronto-based, Quebec focused, advanced stage exploration and early-development company focused on the mineral expansion and potential mine re-start of the former gold and copper Troilus mine. The 16,000-hectare Troilus property is located near Chibougamau, within the Frotêt-Evans Greenstone Belt in Quebec, Canada. From 1996 to 2010, Inmet Mining Corp. operated the Troilus project as an open-pit mine, producing more than 2,000,000 ounces of gold and nearly 70,000 tonnes of copper.

Qualified Person



The technical and scientific information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Blake Hylands, P.Geo., who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Hylands is an employee of Troilus and is not independent of the company under National Instrument 43-101.

For more information:

Spyros Karellas

Director, Global Communications

+1 (416) 433-5696

spyros.karellas@troilusgold.com

Cautionary Statements

This press release contains “forward‑looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward‑looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding, the impact of the relocation on the Company. Generally, forward‑looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”. Forward‑looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Troilus to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward‑looking information, including but not limited to: there being no assurance that the exploration program will result in expanded mineral resources; risks and uncertainties inherent to mineral resource estimates; receipt of necessary approvals; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; future prices of mineral prices; accidents, labour disputes and shortages; environmental and other risks of the mining industry, including without limitation, risks and uncertainties discussed in the Technical Report and other continuous disclosure documents of the Company available under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com. Although Troilus has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward‑looking information. Pitchblack and Troilus do not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.