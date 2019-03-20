Hastings Technology Metals Ltd: Initial Ore Sorting Results Encouraging

Sydney, Australia - Hastings Technology Metals Ltd. (ASX:HAS) ("Hastings" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has received the results from an initial sample sent for ore sorting testing.- Initial ore sorting test rejected 37% of the mass supplied to the ore sorter, retaining 92.2% of the TREO.- Best improvement seen in the 8 to 25mm size fraction, achieving an upgrade of 157% in TREO grade.- Ore sorting result indicates potential for further optimisation of processing not captured in current project scope.IntroductionHastings recently initiated investigation to test the suitability of a sample of Yangibana mineralisation, sourced from low-grade diamond drill core, to test whether ore sorting technology might provide an opportunity to further improve on the current proposed processing route. A tier 1 ore sorting vendor has now completed testing the amenability of Yangibana sample to various types of ore sorting technology.The test work determined that the low-grade drill core was able to be upgraded using an off-the-shelf ore sorter with an X-ray transmission (XRT) sensor.XRT sensors are able to differentiate between the higher density mineralisation and lower density gangue minerals.The sample used for this initial test was derived from narrow, low grade ironstone lenses located in the hangingwall and footwall to the current Mineral Resources at four of the Yangibana deposits. These intervals were mixed with peripheral diluting material comprising granite and metamorphic rock types.The sample was screened to produce 8-25mm and 25-60mm sorted fractions as well as an unsorted -8mm fines fraction. Both coarser size fractions were found to be very conducive to ore sorting and had very similar head grades.The test upgraded the head grade of the sample by 45%, achieved 37% rejection of the sample mass and resulted in an overall TREO recovery of 92.2%.More impressively, in the 8 to 25mm size fraction the head grade of the sample was upgraded by 157%. This was because the 8-25mm sorted fraction had an increased degree of mineral liberation.This first pass test provides encouraging results to now conduct a more extensive test work program to confirm the recovery and mass rejection projections across all mineralisation types, and to confirm the optimum ore sorting technology that might be used on the Yangibana project."Hastings intends to further pursue test work on this technology, to quickly determine the potential benefits that can to be made to the Yangibana Project, said its Executive Chairman, Charles Lew.TERMINOLOGY USED IN THIS REPORTTotal Rare Earths Oxides, TREO, is the sum of the oxides of the light rare earths elements lanthanum (La), cerium (Ce), praseodymium (Pr), neodymium (Nd), and samarium (Sm) and the heavy rare earths elements europium (Eu), gadolinium (Gd), terbium (Tb), dysprosium (Dy), holmium (Ho), erbium (Er), thulium (Tm), ytterbium (Yb), lutetium (Lu), and yttrium (Y).To view figures, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/L9Y8L447





About Hastings Technology Metals Ltd:



Hastings Technology Metals Ltd. (ASX:HAS) is a leading Australian rare earths company, with two rare earths projects hosting JORC-compliant resources in Western Australia.



- The Yangibana Project hosts Probable Reserves totaling 5.15 million tonnes at 1.12% TREO including 0.45% Nd2O3+Pr6O11 within JORC Resources totalling 21.0 million tonnes at 1.17% TREO (comprising Measured Resources of 3.9 million tonnes at 1.19% TREO, Indicated Resources of 8.6 million tonnes at 1.25% TREO and Inferred Resources of 8.4 million tonnes at 1.09% TREO), including 0.40% Nd2O3+Pr6O11.



- The Brockman deposit contains JORC Indicated and Inferred Resources totalling 41.4 million tonnes (comprising 32.3mt Indicated Resources and 9.1mt Inferred Resources) at 0.21% TREO, including 0.18% HREO, plus 0.36% Nb2O5 and 0.90% ZrO2.



- Rare earths are critical to a wide variety of current and new technologies, including smart phones, electric vehicles, wind turbines and energy efficient light bulbs.



- The Company aims to capitalise on the strong demand for rare earths permanent magnets created by expanding new technologies.





