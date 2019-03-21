Silver One Hires Investor Relations Firm

Vancouver, March 21, 2019 - Silver One Resource Inc. (TSXV: SVE) (OTC Pink: SLVRF) (FSE: BRK1) ("Silver One") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an investor relations agreement with Strata-Star Group, LLC ("Strata-Star"). Strata-Star will provide investor relations services to Silver One including communicating with members of the financial community as well as shareholders.

Strata-Star is a mining investor relations firm with experience in investor relations, commodities trading, and corporate development within the global mining industry.

Under the terms of the investor relations agreement, Silver One has agreed to pay a monthly consulting fee of $7,500 per month and grant options to purchase 200,000 common shares of Silver One at a price of $0.22 per share. The options are subject to the vesting provisions and the terms and conditions of Silver One's stock option plan. Further, Silver One may grant an option to purchase an additional 200,000 common shares of Silver One at the market price plus $0.02 per share in the next three (3) months. The investor relations agreement is for a term of one (1) year, which may be extended by written agreement of the parties.

Strata-Star is not related to Silver One, does not have any direct or indirect material interest in Silver One or its securities, other than the stock options as described above. All matters reported herein are subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

About Silver One

Silver One is focused on the exploration and development of quality silver projects. Silver One holds an option to acquire a 100%-interest in its flagship project, the past-producing Candelaria Mine located in Nevada. Potential reprocessing of silver from the historic leach pads at Candelaria provides an opportunity for possible near-term production. Additional opportunities lie in previously identified high-grade silver intercepts down-dip and potentially increasing the substantive silver mineralization along-strike from the two past-producing open pits. Silver One has staked 636 lode claims and entered into a Lease/Purchase Agreement to acquire five patented claims on its Cherokee project located in Lincoln County, Nevada, host to multiple silver-copper-gold vein systems, traced to date for over 11 km along-strike. In addition, Silver One also holds a 100% interest in three significant silver assets located in Mexico - Peñasco Quemado, Sonora; La Frazada, Nayarit; and Pluton, Durango, acquired from First Mining Gold, one of the Company's largest shareholders.

For more information, please contact:

Silver One Resources Inc.

Gary Lindsey

Phone: (720) 273-6224

Email: gary@strata-star.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. Silver One cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Silver One's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to Silver One's limited operating history, ability to obtain sufficient financing to carry out its exploration and development objectives on the Candelaria Project, obtaining the necessary permits to carry out its activities and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Silver One undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/43558