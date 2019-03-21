Power Metals Commences Planning for Metallurgical Testing at Case Lake

VANCOUVER, March 21, 2019 - Power Metals Corp. ("Power Metals Corp." or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:PWM)(FRANKFURT:OAA1)(OTC:PWRMF) is pleased to announce that we have engaged SGS Canada Inc. regarding metallurgical testing of the spodumene pegmatite Main Dyke on the Case Lake Property, east of Cochrane, Ontario. Power Metals has signed a Non-Disclosure Agreement with SGS and started to transfer key documents to SGS. SGS is planning to start the metallurgical testing with heavy liquid (HL) separation and mineralogy analyses.

The purpose of HL separation test is to float the light minerals like quartz from the heavier spodumene mineral. The HL test will predict the expected spodumene grade and recovery by gravity or dense media separation (DMS). The HL test will determine if a 6% Li 2 O spodumene concentrate is possible to be produced using the inexpensive DMS method. The HL test will also offer the specific gravity (SG) cut point of where the separation of spodumene from quartz is best performed.

The mineralogy analyses will identify if the lithium occurs in spodumene or some other minerals like amblygonite, muscovite, lepidolite, petalite, etc. Power Metals is confident that spodumene is the dominant lithium mineral on the property, amblygonite and petalite are absent and lepidolite is only present in trace amounts. Mineralogy will also check the iron content percent within the spodumene crystal.

Highlights for exploration at Case Lake in 2018 include:

4571 m, 44 drill holes on Main, new dykes, East and West Joe Dykes

Discovery of West Joe Li-Ta-Cs spodumene pegmatite

1195.73 m, 18 holes on West Joe Dyke

Discovery of spodumene on Dome 9

Assay highlights on the Main Dyke include:

1.42 % Li 2 O, 158 ppm Ta over 19.17 m, from 2.00 to 21.17 m, PWM-18-84

O, 158 ppm Ta over 19.17 m, from 2.00 to 21.17 m, PWM-18-84 1.17 % Li 2 O, 193 ppm Ta over 27.16 m, from 54.84 to 82.00 m, PWM-18-84

West Joe Dyke intersected exceptionally high-grade lithium intervals:

3.88 % Li 2 O, 925 ppm Ta over 1.0 m, from 11.0 to 12.0 m, PWM-18-111

O, 925 ppm Ta over 1.0 m, from 11.0 to 12.0 m, PWM-18-111 3.43 % Li 2 O, 264 ppm Ta over 1.05 m, from 7.63 to 8.07 m, PWM-18-111B

O, 264 ppm Ta over 1.05 m, from 7.63 to 8.07 m, PWM-18-111B 3.88 % Li 2 O, 232.0 ppm Ta over 0.82 m, from 42.18 to 43.00 m, PWM-18-124

O, 232.0 ppm Ta over 0.82 m, from 42.18 to 43.00 m, PWM-18-124 3.20 % Li 2 O, 468.93 ppm Ta over 2.10 m, from 26.60 to 28.70 m, PWM-18-123

Dr. Julie Selway, VP of Exploration, stated "I am excited to begin metallurgical testing on the Main Dyke at Case Lake. The metallurgical test results will indicate the economic viability of the Case Lake pegmatites for a future resource estimate."

Case Lake

Case Lake Property is located in Steele and Case townships, 80 km east of Cochrane, NE Ontario close to the Ontario-Quebec border. The Case Lake pegmatite swarm consists of six spodumene dykes: North, Main, South, East and Northeast Dykes on the Henry Dome and the West Joe Dykes. Power Metals has drilled in excess of 14,000 m and 127 drill holes in 2017 and 2018 on the Case Lake Property.

Qualified Person

Julie Selway, Ph.D., P.Geo. supervised the preparation of the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release. Dr. Selway is the VP of Exploration for Power Metals and the Qualified Person ("QP") as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Dr. Selway is supervising the exploration program at Case Lake. Dr. Selway completed a Ph.D. on granitic pegmatites in 1999 and worked for 3 years as a pegmatite geoscientist for the Ontario Geological Survey. Dr. Selway also has twenty-three scientific journal articles on pegmatites. A National Instrument 43-101 report has been prepared on Case Lake Property and filed on July 18, 2017.

About Power Metals Corp.

Power Metals Corp. is a diversified Canadian mining company with a mandate to explore, develop and acquire high quality mining projects. We are committed to building an arsenal of projects in both lithium and high-growth specialty metals and minerals. We see an unprecedented opportunity to supply the tremendous growth of the lithium battery and clean-technology industries. Learn more at www.powermetalscorp.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,

Johnathan More, Chairman & Director

