Cleghorn Minerals Ltd. Intersects 1.62 g/t Au, 7.87 g/t Ag & 2.44 % Zn over 2.15 metres
13:00 Uhr | GlobeNewswire
Including 2.52 g/t Au, 5.60 g/t Ag and 3.14 % Zn over 1.05 metres on the Meech Lake - Matachewan Prospect
VAL-DOR,March 21, 2019 - Cleghorn Minerals Ltd. (Cleghorn or the Company) is pleased to announce the discovery of a new gold-silver-zinc mineralized zone on the Companys 100%-owned Meech Lake Matachewan Prospect.
The new mineralization was intersected in DDH ML-18-017 located between the historical Waterhole Showing (Au-Ag-Zn) and the Kells Showing (Ni-Cu-PGE). Please refer to the October 1, 2018 and October 24, 2018 press releases for full details of these previous released drill results. Additional anomalous gold-silver-zinc values were intersected in DDH ML-18-013 and ML-19-015 to the north of the discovery hole that were targeting the historical T25 trench and its possible northern extensions.
Gold-silver-zinc mineralization is contained in several sections that range from low to high values and are typically hosted within sheared and carbonatized porphyritic trachyte and porphyritic/fragmental trachyte units and to a lesser extent by a porphyritic andesite unit. These gold-silver-zinc values occur in drillholes ML-18-013, ML-18-015, ML-18-016 and ML-18-017.
Highlights for the assay results from DDHs ML-18-012 to ML-18-017 are as follows:
- ML-18-013: 0.90m @ 0.06 g/t Au, 0.50 g/t Ag & 1.13% Zn
- ML-18-015: 2.40m @ 0.43 g/t Ag & 0.36% Zn
- ML-18-016: 1.60m @ 6.41 g/t Ag;
- ML-18-016: 2.00m @ 0.56 g/t Au;
Including: 1.40m @ 0.61 g/t Au;
- ML-18-017: 2.15m @ 1.62 g/t Au, 7.87 g/t Ag & 2.44% Zn
Including: 1.05m @ 2.52 g/t Au, 5.60 g/t Ag & 3.14% Zn
- ML-18-017: 2.60m @ 0.28 g/t Au, 0.84 g/t Ag & 1.36% Zn
The new gold-silver-zinc mineralization intersected in ML-18-017 is associated with a sheared and brecciated section of porphyritic/fragmental trachyte unit. It is strongly carbonatized and moderately chloritized, with local moderate silicification, strong albitization, strong oxidation on fracture surfaces and a late white mica alteration overprint. This interval contains very high amounts of pyrite with a high percentage of intergrown sphalerite in quartz-carbonate-chlorite veins and has silver associated in moderate to high amounts. The trachyte lies between an upper porphyritic andesite unit and a lower aphanitic andesite unit.
Gold-silver-zinc assay results for ML-18-017 include the following intervals:
41.85 46.20m: moderately sheared, porphyritic/fragmental trachyte with strong carbonate alteration, local strong albitization and moderate to strong chloritization. Contains very high percent pyrite and high percent sphalerite in a brecciated and veined section; pyrite and sphalerite are typically intergrown. Local, moderate to high amounts of fracture-filled pyrite and local shear veins with moderate to high percent of pyrite +/- low amounts of sphalerite. Assay results return the following important intervals:
- From 41.85 42.35→0.777 g/t Au; 19.7 ppm Ag; 2.58% Zn
- From 42.35 43.40→2.52 g/t Au; 5.6 ppm Ag; 3.14% Zn
- From 43.40 44.00→0.742 g/t Au; 2.0 ppm Ag; 1.09% Zn
46.20 57.6m: Aphanitic andesite is moderately silicified with local weak to moderate chloritization, carbonatization and strong albite alteration. Contains a hydrothermal brecciated section with very high percent pyrite and sphalerite. Locally moderate to high percentage of fracture-filled and disseminated pyrite and sphalerite and very high amounts of pyrite and low percent sphalerite in veins that appear to be sheared (host rock not sheared). Pyrite and sphalerite are typically intergrown. From 46.2 52.4m exhibits low to moderate values of Ag and Zn.
Based on the drill results from this first-phase drill program, it is unclear presently if the gold-silver-zinc mineralization intersected in ML-18-017 represents a new mineralized horizon or the possible extensions of the historical Waterhole Showing, T25 Trench and/or Kells Cabin Showing. Further fieldwork activities including additional diamond drilling will be required to verify the new zones spatial relationship with other historical showings and trenches.
A compilation -DDH Plan map and ML-18-017 cross-section may be viewed on the Cleghorn website (compilation map and cross-sections).
Table I Diamond Drillhole Co-ordinates: T25 Trench Target
Table II T25 Trench Target: Weighted Average Grade Intervals
*Reported drill intercepts are not true widths. At this time there is insufficient data with respect to the shape of the mineralization to calculate true orientations in space.
2018 Exploration Program Recap:
- Seventeen (17) drill-hole program, totaling 1,836 metres, completed;
- Campaign of excavating seven (7) selective historical pits and trenches completed;
- 1.0% Ni, 1.97% Cu, 3.70 g/t Pd, 0.96 g/t Pt, 0.46 g/t Au & 7.49 g/t Ag over 3.25 metres intersected in ML-18-011 at the Kells Showing;
- 2.45 g/t Au, 16.70 g/t Ag & 1.58% Zn over 0.55 metres intersected in ML-18-003 and 1.52 g/t Ag & 0.99% Zn over 3.35 metres, including 2.06g/t Ag & 1.41% Zn over 2.30 metres, and 4.80g/t Ag & 2.04% Zn over 0.85 metres intersected in ML-18-005 at the Waterhole Showing;
- 1.62g/t Au, 7.87g/t Ag & 2.44% Zn over 2.15 metres, including 2.52 g/t Au, 5.60g/t Ag and 3.14% Zn over 1.15 metres intersected in ML-18-017, and representing a new drill discovery on the property.
2019 Proposed Exploration Program:
A program of detailed mapping and surface sampling is recommended over the Kells Showing, Waterhole Showing, T25 Trench and Kells Cabin Showing in an effort to define and characterize the surface mineralization outlined in the 2018 surface stripping and drill program.
Based on the results of this work, additional detailed magnetic, 3D induced polarization and electromagnetic surveying are planned with the objective to aid in the tracking of the nickel-copper-PGE and gold-silver-zinc mineralization along strike and down-plunge for follow-up drill targeting.
Land Tenor Update:
Following the MLAS claim to cell conversion process completed by Ontarios Ministry of Northern Development and Mines (MNDM), the four (4) original legacy claims covering 656 ha were converted to 41 cells (36 single cells and 5 boundary cells) covering an area of 833.6 ha.
Quality Assurance/Quality Control Protocol:
All diamond drilling sample batches (each individual hole), include 5% QA/QC samples consisting of blanks and certified standards (Natural Resources Canada - CANMET). All drillhole samples were submitted to ALS Minerals, an accredited mineral analysis laboratory. Sample preparation was completed in Val-d'Or, Québec and analyses in Vancouver, British Columbia. Nickel, copper, cobalt, zinc and silver values were determined by a 61 element, Four Acid / ICP-AES analysis and gold values were determined by a 30-gram fire assay and AAS finish. Platinum, palladium and gold values were determined by 30-gram fire assay with ICP finish. Samples, which received over-limit values, underwent further analysis using ALS Minerals assay procedure Ni-OG62 (for nickel), Cu-OG62 (for copper), Zn-OG62 (for zinc), and PGM-ICP27 (for gold, platinum and palladium). The reader is referred to: www.alsglobal.com for details of analytical procedures described above.
Cleghorn Minerals has applied a rigorous quality assurance/quality control program at the Meech Lake Project using industry practice. All core was logged and selected intervals sampled by a professional geoscientist. NQ drill core was sawn in half and each sample half was placed in a marked sample bag with its corresponding sample tag, then sealed. The remaining half core is retained in the original core boxes that are stored in a secure facility in Val-dOr, Québec.
Michael P. Rosatelli, P.Geo. and senior consultant to Cleghorn, is the designated qualified person as defined in Section 1.2 in and for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 that reviewed and approved the technical content of this release.
Additional Property Acquisitions:
Cleghorn is continuing due diligence on several property and/or transactional opportunities, in Canada and separately, located in International jurisdictions, and will provide additional information should the examinations lead to favourable conclusions and affordable transactions.
About Cleghorn Minerals Ltd.:
Cleghorn is a junior mineral exploration company with a 100% interest in the Meech Lake Matachewan Prospect, a property located in northeastern Ontario, subject to an aggregate 3.5% NSR.
For additional information, please contact:
Cleghorn Minerals Ltd.
Glenn J. Mullan, President, Chief Executive Officer, Secretary and Director
Telephone: (819) 824-2808
Head Office (514) 835-8384 Cell
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words expects, plans, anticipates, believes, intends, estimates, projects, potential and similar expressions, or that events or conditions will, would, may, could or should occur. Although Cleghorn believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of Cleghorns management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, Cleghorn undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that managements beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.
