Sable Intersects 175.97 g/t AgEq (96.90 g/t Ag; 1.19% Zn; 0.36% Pb) over 12.80m including 529.24 g/t AgEq (212.57 g/t Ag; 4.52% Zn; 1.81% Pb) over 1.9m, Identify New Vein

TORONTO, March 21, 2019 - Sable Resources (TSX.V: SAE) (the "Company" or "Sable") is pleased to announce the drill results from drillholes M-DDH-19-22 from the company's active Stage II 19-hole drill program targeting the Margarita Vein and including the first exploration drillholes in four other veins identified at the Margarita Project, Chihuahua State, Mexico.

Drillholes M-DDH-19-22 is located on the same section line as previously released drillhole M-DDH-18-14 (Sable Press Release 28 February, 2019), north west of holes M-DDH-18-08 and M-DDH-18-06 and south west of holes M-DDH-18-05 and M-DDH-18-07.

Highlights

M-DDH-19-22

72.93 g/t AgEq (63.22 g/t Ag; 0.14% Zn; 0.049% Pb) over 12.50m from 39.75m to 52.25m

Including

143.35 g/t AgEq (126.21 g/t Ag; 0.24% Zn; 0.098%Pb) over 4.80m from 40.95m to 45.75m

175.97 g/t AgEq (96.90 g/t Ag; 1.19% Zn; 0.36%Pb) over 12.80m from 68.60m to 81.40m

Including

529.24 g/t AgEq (212.57 g/t Ag; 4.52% Zn; 1.81%Pb) over 1.9m from 75.20m to 77.10m

"Hole 22 exhibits our best zinc and lead values to date." commented Ruben Padilla, Vice President of Exploration for Sable. "We are very happy to have identified a new vein in the hanging wall of the margarita structure with this hole."

True widths are estimated to be 90% of the intercept based on vein to core angle. Detailed drill results, location plan and sections are available from the Sable website (sableresources.com). Silver equivalent is calculated based on USD15.50 per ounce for Silver, USD 0.95 per pound for Lead and USD1.20 per pound for Zinc and USD1200 for gold with 100% recovery.

ABOUT THE MARGARITA PROJECT

Acquired as part of Sable Resources Upper Level Epithermal Strategy, the Margarita Project is located in the Satevó Municipality in Chihuahua state, approximately 120km SW of the state capital of Chihuahua City, and 110km NNW of the historic Parral mining district. The Project lies on strike with Sunshine Silver Corp.'s Los Gatos Project. Hosted in Eocene-Oligocene Volcanics, Margarita is defined by 4 veins; Margarita, El Caido, Juliana and Maria on 2 claims totally encompassed by Sunshine Silver.

ABOUT SABLE RESOURCES LTD.

Sable is a well-funded junior grassroots explorer focused on the discovery of new precious metal projects through systematic exploration in endowed terranes located in favorable, established mining jurisdictions. Sables' main focus is developing their large portfolio of new greenfields projects to resource stage utilizing their Upper Level Epithermal Strategy. Sable is actively exploring the San Juan Regional Program (48,000ha) incorporating the Don Julio Project in San Juan Province, Argentina, the Mexico Regional Program (1.5Mha), incorporating the Margarita, Vinata and El Escarpe drill ready projects and the BC Intrusion Related Program, Canada (13,600ha) incorporating the drill ready Tulox Project.

Sample Preparation and QAQC

Sample preparation was carried out by ALS Chemex de Mexico S.A. de C.V., a subsidiary of ALS Minerals, at their laboratory at Chihuahua, State of Chihuahua, Mexico. Analyses were carried out at their laboratory in North Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Sample preparation was by drying in an oven at a maximum temperature of 60°C, fine crushing of the sample to at least 70% passing less than 2 mm, sample splitting using a riffle splitter, and pulverizing a 250 g split to at least 85% passing 75 microns (code PREP-31).

Gold was analyzed by fire assay of a 30 g sample split with detection by atomic absorption spectrophotometer (AAS) (code Au-AA23). Multi-elements were analyzed by a four acid, near total digestion of a 1 gram sub-sample with detection by inductively coupled plasma atomic emission spectrometer (ICP-AES) for 33 elements (Ag, Al, As, Ba, Be, Bi, Ca, Cd, Co, Cr, Cu, Fe, Ga, K, La, Mg, Mn, Mo, Na, Ni, P, Pb, S, Sb, Sc, Sr, Th, Ti, Tl, U, V, W, Zn) (code MEICP61).

This digestion method dissolves most minerals but not all elements are quantitatively extracted in some sample matrices. Mercury was analyzed by aqua regia digestion, cold vapor extraction, and AAS detection with a lower limit of detection of 0.01 ppm (code Hg-CV41), or by inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometer (ICP-MS) with a lower limit of detection of 0.005 ppm (code Hg-MS42).

Qualified Person

Luis Arteaga M.Sc. P.Geo. Exploration Manager for Sable Resources and the Company's Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.

We seek safe harbor

SOURCE Sable Resources Ltd.