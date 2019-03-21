Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
American Shared Hospital Services to Report Fourth Quarter and Year End 2018 Results on March 28, 2019

13:03 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

Management to hold a conference call at 3:00pm EDT

San Francisco, March 21, 2019 - via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE American: AMS), a leading provider of turnkey technology solutions for advanced radiosurgical and radiation therapy solutions, will hold its earnings conference call to discuss fourth quarter and year end 2018 financial results on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 3pm Eastern Time / 12 noon Pacific Time. Fourth quarter and year-end financial results of 2018 will be released the morning of Thursday, March 28, 2019.

Teleconference and Webcast Information
To participate, please call 1 (800) 446-1671 at least 5 minutes prior to the start of the call, mention confirmation number: 48424013. A simultaneous Webcast of the call may be accessed through the Company's website, www.ashs.com, or www.streetevents.com (institutional investors). A replay will be available until April 11, 2019 at the same internet addresses, or by dialing 1 (888) 843-7419 and entering 4842 4013# when prompted.

About AMS
American Shared Hospital Services provides turnkey technology solutions for advanced radiosurgical and radiation therapy services. AMS is an industry pioneer in providing single room Proton Therapy, utilizing high energy proton particles to precisely target and destroy cancer cells. Proton therapy is used to treat multiple indications, including prostate, central nervous system, head and neck, lung, liver, GI, breast, and pediatric. The Company is also a world leader in providing Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment, a non‑invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia (facial pain).


Contacts:         American Shared Hospital Services

Ernest A. Bates, M.D., (415) 788-5300

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

eabates@ashs.com

 

PCG Advisory, Inc., Investor Relations

Vivian Cervantes

P: 646-863-6274

vivian@pcgadvisory.com

