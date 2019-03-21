Newrange Gold Submits Application to Assume Pamlico Bulk Sampling and Underground Development Permits

VANCOUVER, March 21, 2019 - (TSXV: NRG, US: NRGOF, Frankfurt: X6C) - Newrange Gold Corp. ("Newrange" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has submitted all necessary documents and applications to the United States Bureau of Land Management (BLM) to transfer the existing Pamlico Permits for underground development and bulk sampling into the Company's name and that BLM and Company representatives are scheduled to meet on site this week to review these applications.

Once transferred, all permits secured will be held by the Company's US subsidiary, NR Gold LLC, including the permits for the 200 meter long, partially completed Merritt decline, surface infrastructure and the yet to be completed 1,000 ton test mining and bulk sample.

"Securing these permits in the Company's name will be an important step forward, paving the way for Newrange to complete the 1,000 ton bulk sample and test mining later in 2019 or early in 2020," stated Robert Archer, CEO. "The bulk sample will yield additional metallurgical information once processed, and geotechnical data compiled during the test mining will provide very important data on rock mechanics, potential for environmental impacts and other geotechnical data that will be needed in future resource estimates and mine planning."

The Company has already purchased the large lead time equipment necessary to complete the bulk sample including a Secoma single boom underground jumbo drill and an Eimco 2 yard scoop-tram underground loader.

Key Benefits of Bulk Sample

The test mining and bulk sample will provide very important information for future resource estimates, reserve definition and eventual mine design including:

- Rock mechanics, including information on stope and slope stability, work index, power consumption and fracture density / orientation. - Measure and check of gold distribution and average grade. - Metallurgical information including amenability to various extraction processes including conventional milling, vat leaching, heap leaching, potential for inexpensive upgrading / preconcentration through screening or sizing and amenability for "Run of Mine" (ROM) leaching. - Samples for environmental studies including meteoric mobility tests. - Information necessary for resource / reserve estimates and future mine design and planning, including fragmentation characteristics, powder factor (the amount of explosive it takes to mine a unit of rock), methods of ground support necessary if mined underground and required face angle to maintain stable pit wall if mined by open pit methods.

Mr. Robert G. Carrington, P. Geo, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, the President and Chairman of the Company, has reviewed, verified and approved for disclosure the technical information contained in this news release.

About Pamlico

Located 12 miles southeast of Hawthorne, Nevada, along US Highway 95, the project enjoys excellent access and infrastructure, a mild, year-round operating climate and strong political support from Mineral County, one of the most pro-mining counties in the pro-mining state of Nevada. The Pamlico project covers the historic Pamlico group of mines, as well as the nearby Good Hope, Gold Bar and Sunset mines.

Discovered in 1884, the district rapidly gained a reputation as being one of Nevada's highest-grade districts. Held by private interests for most of its history, the property remains underexplored in terms of modern exploration.

About Newrange Gold Corp.

Newrange is an aggressive exploration and development company focused on near to intermediate term production opportunities in favorable jurisdictions including Nevada, Colorado and Colombia. With numerous drill intercepts of near surface oxide gold mineralization to 340 grams gold per metric tonne the Company's flagship Pamlico Project is poised to become a significant new Nevada discovery. Focused on developing shareholder value through exploration and development of key projects, the Company is committed to building sustainable value for all stakeholders. Further information can be found on our website at www.newrangegold.com.

Forward-Looking Statement:

Some of the statements in this news release contain forward-looking information that involves inherent risk and uncertainty affecting the business of Newrange Gold Corp.

