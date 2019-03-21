Mirasol Announces Board Changes

VANCOUVER, March 21, 2019 - Mirasol Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: MRZ) (OTCPK: MRZLF) (the "Company" or "Mirasol") is pleased to announce that Norman Pitcher, President and CEO, has been appointed to the Company's Board of Directors following the resignation of Stephen Nano from the board. Mr. Nano will continue as an advisor the Company.

Mirasol's Chairman, Dana Prince, welcomed Mr. Pitcher to the Board stating: "Norm's considerable experience will ensure that we continue to advance exploration of the Company's project portfolio and also strategically add new projects to sustain the Company's long-term strategic objective of remaining a leading project generator. On behalf of the Board and the entire Company, we again thank Stephen for his years of service to the Company and look forward to continuing our association with him."

About Mirasol Resources Ltd:

Mirasol is a premier project generation company that is focused on the discovery and development of profitable precious metal and copper deposits. Mirasol employs an integrated generative and on-ground exploration approach, combining leading-edge technologies and experienced exploration geoscientists to maximize the potential for discovery. Mirasol is in a strong financial position and has a significant portfolio of exploration projects located within the Tertiary Age Mineral belts of Chile and the Jurassic age Au+Ag district of Santa Cruz Province Argentina.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Mirasol Resources Ltd.