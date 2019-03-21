Gratomic Retains Greenshoe Media Group

TSX-V: GRAT

TORONTO, March 21, 2019 - Gratomic Inc. ("Gratomic" or the "Company") (TSX-V: GRAT) (CB81–FRANKFURT) a vertically integrated graphite to graphenes, advanced materials development company is pleased to announce that it has retained Greenshoe Media Group ("Greenshoe") to provide investor relations services for the Company. The contract is for a period of 12 months commencing on March 1 , 2019. Under the terms of the contract, the Company will pay Greenshoe $7450 per month (plus HST) and reimburse Greenshoe for certain pre-approved expenses. Greenshoe will be granted 400,000 options exercisable at $0.12, vesting quarterly and expiring March 1, 2022.

The arrangement with Greenshoe is subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Greenshoe

Greenshoe Media Group is a full-service media and marketing agency specializing in creative production, strategic communications, and content marketing solutions. Greenshoe specializes in content creation and targeted distribution to a highly targeted investment audience across proven marketing and advertising channels.

About Gratomic Inc.

Gratomic is an advanced materials company focused on mine to market commercialization of graphite products most notably high value graphene based components for a range of mass market products. We are collaborating with a leading European manufacturer of graphenes to use Aukam graphite to manufacture graphene products for commercialization on an industrial scale. The company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol GRAT.

"Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release."

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and by those made in our filings with SEDAR in Canada (available at www.sedar.com).

SOURCE Gratomic