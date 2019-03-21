Nuinsco Announces High-Grade Results with Visible Gold from Sunbeam Gold Property

High-Grade Values up to 122g/t Gold returned from Sunbeam Mine Area Quartz Veining

TORONTO, March 21, 2019 - Nuinsco Resources Ltd. ("Nuinsco" or "the Company") (CSE: NWI) today announced that analytical results received from samples collected around the Sunbeam Mine returned very high-grade results - up to 122 g/t (3.9 oz/t) gold from quartz vein material collected near the past-producing Sunbeam Mine shaft.

"The analytical results received from the sampling of rock at the Sunbeam Mine confirms our expectations of grade at the site and demonstrates that very high-grade gold mineralization is present," said Paul Jones, CEO. "Given the known extent of the gold mineralization at the site from historic records and the confirmation of gold grade from our sampling, the Sunbeam area is a prime exploration target both down-dip and along-strike from the old workings."

Twenty-eight grab samples, three of which contain visible gold, were collected from near the Sunbeam Mine (see attached table) - from outcrop, waste-dump material and debris in the Sunbeam shaft. All samples were analysed for gold and a sub-set were analysed for silver. The range of analytical results is <5ppb to 122g/t gold and <0.2g/t to 24.8g/t silver. The samples are from material mined from the Sunbeam mine workings during operations more than 100 years ago and from samples collected from surface near the historic Sunbeam Shaft. Higher gold grade is directly related to the amount of quartz vein and sulphide mineralization contained within a sample. Highest gold-grade samples contain pyrite, chalcopyrite, sphalerite and galena as well as visible gold grains.

The Sunbeam Gold Property, optioned by Nuinsco in 2017, encompasses numerous sites of gold mineralization and includes the historic Sunbeam mine, a high-grade underground gold mine that operated between 1898 and 1905, as well as the Roy and Pettigrew deposits and a number of other gold showings located on southwest striking trends that traverse the Sunbeam property. Mineralization at the Sunbeam mine is hosted by a 30m wide sheared zone of altered, schistose rock. Gold mineralization occurs within a southwest-striking quartz vein/chloritic zone that has been traced from surface to at least 100m vertically. A 1903 mine plan shows an average grade of ~13g/t Au in the historic workings (no qualified person, as defined by NI 43-101, has conducted sufficient verification to treat the reported grade as other than an historic grade). There has been no exploration of the formerly patented mine site since the mine closed 115 years ago. Intermittent exploration surrounding the patent area was conducted between 1981 and 2012.

The Sunbeam Gold Property consists of 101 unpatented mining claims situated 27km northeast of the town of Atikokan, Ontario, and 15km southeast of Agnico Eagle's Hammond Reef gold deposit. It is easily accessible via well maintained logging roads from Hwy 11. All analyses were conducted by Activation Laboratories at their Thunder Bay facility (ISO/IEC 17025 Accredited (Lab 673) by the Standards Council of Canada).

Laura Giroux, M.Sc., P. Geo. is a qualified person as defined by NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this press release regarding the Sunbeam Project.

Nuinsco Resources has over 45 years of exploration suc­cess and is a growth oriented, multi-commodity mineral explora­tion and development company focused on prospective oppor­tunities in Canada and internationally. Currently the Company has two properties in Ontario – the high-grade Sunbeam gold prospect near Atikokan and the large, multi-commodity (rare-earths, niobi­um, tantalum, phosphorus) Prairie Lake project near Terrace Bay. In addition, Nuinsco recently completed an agreement go process gold-bearing dumps and tailings at the past-producing El Sid mine in the Eastern Desert of Egypt – a project with the potential to provide near-term revenue.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements." All statements, other than statements of historic fact, that address activities, events or developments that Nuinsco believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "estimate, "expect," and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may," "will," "can," "should," "could," or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements reflect the current expectations or beliefs of Nuinsco based on information currently available to Nuinsco. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results of Nuinsco to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements, and even if such actual results are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on Nuinsco. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, failure to successfully complete financings, capital and other costs varying significantly from estimates, production rates varying from estimates, changes in world copper and/or gold markets, changes in equity markets, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, equipment failure, unexpected geological conditions, imprecision in resource estimates, success of future development initiatives, competition, operating performance of facilities, environmental and safety risks, delays in obtaining or failure to obtain tenure to properties and/or necessary permits and approvals, and other development and operating risks. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Nuinsco disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. Although Nuinsco believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

Sample ID Description Au_ppb_ Ag_gpt Au_gpt Fire Assay - AA Fire Assay- Grav Fire Assay - Grav P210962 mine dump, mixed sheared host rock and minor QV 34 P210963 mine dump, mixed sheared host rock and minor QV 45 P210964 mine dump, mixed sheared host rock and minor QV > 5000 7.11 P210965 mine dump, mixed sheared host rock and minor QV 182 P210966 mine dump, mixed sheared host rock and minor QV < 5 P210967 mine dump, sheared host rock 8 P210968 mine dump, mixed sheared host rock and minor QV < 5 P210969 mine dump, mixed sheared host rock and minor QV < 5 P210970 mine dump, sheared host rock < 5 P210971 mine dump, sheared host rock 18 P210972 mine dump, QV 101 P210978 mine shaft, QV, trace sulphide > 5000 22.6 52.6 P210979 mine shaft, sheared host rock 104 1.8 P210980 mine dump, mixed sheared host rock and minor QV 46 < 0.2 P210981 mine dump, mixed sheared host rock and minor QV 1820 < 0.2 SS1 mine dump, mixed sheared host rock and minor QV 101 SS2 mine dump, mixed sheared host rock and minor QV 7 SS3 mine dump, mixed sheared host rock and minor QV 112 SS4 mine dump, mixed sheared host rock and minor QV 393 SQ1 QV, trace sulphide 555 SQ2 QV, trace sulphide 78 351601 mine dump, QV, trace sulphide, visible gold > 5000 17.8 41 351602 mine dump, QV 1890 0.3 351603 mine dump, abundant QV > 5000 14.7 9.31 351604 QV 161 < 0.2 351605 QV, sulphides, visible gold > 5000 24.8 122 351606 mine dump, sheared host rock 29 0.4 351607 QV, sulphides, visible gold > 5000 14 36.4

