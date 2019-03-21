Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
Change of Board meeting date

15:48 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

VANCOUVER, March 21, 2019 - SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (TSX: SGQ, HK: 1878) (“SouthGobi” or the “Company”) hereby announces that the board of directors (the “Board”) will meet on Sunday, March 31, 2019 to consider and approve the financial results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the fourth quarter and the full year of 2018. These results will be released on March 31, 2019.

About SouthGobi

SouthGobi, listed on the Toronto and Hong Kong stock exchanges, owns and operates its flagship Ovoot Tolgoi coal mine in Mongolia. It also holds the mining licences of its other metallurgical and thermal coal deposits in South Gobi Region of Mongolia. SouthGobi produces and sells coal to customers in China.

Website: www.southgobi.com 


Contact:

Investor Relations
Kino Fu
Hong Kong: +852 2156 7030
Canada: +1 604 762 6783
Email: kino.fu@southgobi.com

