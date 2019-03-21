Havilah Announces Closing of $20,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement to Director and Issuance of Restricted Share Units

TORONTO, March 21, 2019 - Havilah Mining Corp. ("Havilah" or the "Company") (TSXV: HMC) is pleased to announce that it has closed a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") for aggregate gross proceeds of $20,000. A director of the Company purchased 100% of the Private Placement.

The Private Placement consisted of 66,667 units of the Company ("Units"), with each Unit comprised of one common share of the Company ("Common Share") and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole Common Share purchase warrant, a "Warrant"), at a price of $0.30 per Unit. Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one additional Common Share at a price of $0.50 per Common Share until September 19, 2021.

The net proceeds of the Private Placement will be used for general corporate purposes.

Certain insiders of the Company (within the meaning of the rules and policies of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") have purchased Units under the Private Placement. The participation of the insider in the Private Placement constitutes a "related party transaction" within the meaning of TSXV Policy 5.9 and Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company is relying on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority security holder approval requirements set out in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 as the fair market value of the subject matter of the Private Placement does not exceed 25% of the market capitalization of the Company as calculated in accordance with MI 61-101.

The Common Shares and Warrants that comprise the Units (as well as any Common Shares issued upon exercise of the Warrants) are subject to hold period of four months under applicable securities legislation and the rules and policies of the TSXV which will expire on July 22, 2019. The Private Placement remains subject to final acceptance of the TSXV.

The securities offered have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States absent U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States.

Restricted Share Units

The Company announces that a total of 140,000 restricted share units ("RSUs") have been granted to a director and officers in respect of their 2018 performance. The RSUs vest as to one-third upon approval of the Company's shareholders of the RSU plan at the 2019 Annual General Meeting and one-third after the first and second anniversaries from the effective date of the grant.

About Havilah Mining Corporation

Havilah is a junior gold producer and explorer that owns the True North mine and mill complex, and is currently reprocessing historic tailings on a seasonal basis. In addition to operating True North in Bissett, Manitoba, Havilah holds approximately 53,000 hectares of prospective land within and adjacent to the Rice Lake greenstone belt. Havilah believes its land package is a prime exploration opportunity, with potential to develop a mining district centred on its True North facility. The Company also owns the Tully project near Timmins, Ontario, and intends to focus on both organic growth opportunities and accretive acquisition opportunities in North America.

