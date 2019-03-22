Bluestone Grants Stock Options

Vancouver, March 21, 2019 - Bluestone Resources Inc. (TSXV: BSR) (OTCQB: BBSRF) ("Bluestone" or the "Company") announces that subject to the TSXV acceptance, Bluestone has granted stock options to certain officers, employees, and consultants of the Company. Pursuant to the Company's stock option plan, it has granted stock options exercisable into 2,105,000 common shares in the Company. The stock options are exercisable at C$1.25 per share with a 5-year term, and will vest 1/3 upon grant, and 1/3 on each of the following two anniversary dates of the grant, being fully vested after two years.
About Bluestone Resources
Bluestone Resources is a mineral exploration and development company that is focused on advancing its 100%-owned Cerro Blanco Gold and Mita Geothermal projects located in Guatemala. A Feasibility Study on Cerro Blanco returned robust economics with a quick pay back. The average annual production is projected to be 146,000 ounces per year over the first three years of production with all-in sustaining costs of $579/oz (as defined per World Gold Council guidelines, less corporate general and administration costs). The Company trades under the symbol "BSR" on the TSX Venture Exchange and "BBSRF" on the OTCQB.
Darren Klinck | President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
For further information, please contact: Bluestone Resources Inc. Stephen Williams | VP Corporate Development & Investor Relations Phone: +1 604 646 4534 info@bluestoneresources.ca www.bluestoneresources.ca
