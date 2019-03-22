Venus Metals Corporation Limited: Penny West North Gold Targets

Perth, Australia - Spectrum Metals Ltd (SPX) has recently announced a "high grade gold discovery at Penny West" and subsequent high-grade assays confirming a new lode in their project area. Venus Metals Corporation Ltd. (ASX:VMC) controls all strike extensions to the north and south of the Penny West tenure. The Company wishes to announce that following this news, it has completed a desk top review of previously announced Airborne EM targets* and associated historic RAB drilling on the Venus Metals Tenure (refer ASX release 21 February 2018). It is now moving to contract drill rigs to drill test the identified targets abutting the Spectrum (SPX) tenure along strike to the north (Targets EM01 to EM05).Please refer attached plan showing the target* areas identified by this work.*The term 'Exploration Target' should not be misunderstood or misconstrued as an estimate of Mineral Resources and Reserves as defined by the JORC Code (2012), and therefore the terms have not been used in this context.To view tables and figures, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/3EI1Z6J6





About Venus Metals Corporation Limited:



Venus Metals Corporation Ltd. (ASX:VMC) holds a significant and wide ranging portfolio of Australian base and precious metals exploration projects comprising lithium, cobalt, vanadium, copper, zinc, nickel, gold and platinum group of elements.



Key project areas in Western Australia include:



- Pincher Well Zinc-Copper Project (Youanmi): Over 5 km of under explored VMS trend with an Exploration Target of 15-20 Million Tonnes@ 2-8% Zinc,which also hosts a number of high grade lodes (>10% Zinc).



- Currans Well Cobalt-Nickel-Copper Project (Youanmi): Significant Cobalt mineralisation up to 1483 ppm Co in historical drilling. Extensive Lateritic Duricrust Co-Ni target areas identified.



- Curara Well Nickel-Copper-Gold Project (Doolgunna):10 km northeast of Sandfire Resources DeGrussa Copper Mine. Wide intercepts of disseminated Nickel Sulphides (Millerites) in Ultramafics.



- Southern Cross Vanadium Project (Youanmi): JORC 2012 Inferred Vanadium Mineral Resource of 167.7 Millions Tonnes @ 0.41% V2O5, 7.52% TiO2.



- Strategic Lithium-Tantalum Projects in WA.





Venus Metals Corporation Ltd.





