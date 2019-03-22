Northern Dynasty Announces Plaintiffs Appeal of US Class Action Lawsuit Dismissal

VANCOUVER, March 22, 2019 /CNW/ - Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX: NDM; NYSE American: NAK) ("Northern Dynasty" or the "Company") announces that plaintiffs have filed a notice of appeal regarding the order issued by the United States District Court for the Central District of California dismissing their purported securities class action noted in the Company's news release dated February 22, 2019. An appeal is expected to be filed with the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals in the next 40 days. The Company intends to continue defending itself vigorously in this action.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.

Northern Dynasty is a mineral exploration and development company based in Vancouver, Canada. Northern Dynasty's principal asset, owned through its wholly-owned Alaska-based US subsidiary Pebble Limited Partnership, is a 100% interest in a contiguous block of 2,402 mineral claims in southwest Alaska, including the Pebble deposit. PLP is the proponent of the Pebble Project, an initiative to develop one of the world's most important mineral resources.

For further details on Northern Dynasty and the Pebble Project, please visit the Company's website at www.northerndynastyminerals.com

