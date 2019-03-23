Ivanhoe Mines files an updated NI 43-101 technical report for the Kamoa-Kakula Copper Project

Vancouver, March 22, 2019 - Ivanhoe Mines (TSX: IVN) (OTCQX: IVPAF) announced today that, further to its news release of February 6, 2019, the company has filed an updated National Instrument 43-101 (NI 43-101) technical report covering the independent pre-feasibility studies for the development of the Kakula and Kansoko copper mines at the Kamoa-Kakula Project in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The technical report also includes an updated, expanded preliminary economic assessment for the overall integrated development plan for the Kamoa-Kakula Project.

The Kamoa-Kakula Copper Project is a joint venture between Ivanhoe Mines, Zijin Mining Group, Crystal River Global Limited and the DRC government. All figures in the NI 43-101 technical report are on a 100%-project basis unless otherwise stated.

The NI 43-101 technical report was independently prepared by OreWin Pty Ltd. of Adelaide, Australia; Amec Foster Wheeler E&C Services Inc. (a division of Wood PLC) of Reno, USA; SRK Consulting Inc. of Johannesburg, South Africa; KGHM Cuprum R&D Centre Ltd. of Wroclaw, Poland; Stantec Consulting International LLC of Arizona, USA; DRA Global of Johannesburg, South Africa; Golders Associates of Vancouver, Canada and Johannesburg, South Africa; and Epoch Resources (Pty) Ltd. of Johannesburg, South Africa.

The report - titled Kamoa-Kakula Integrated Development Plan 2019 - has been filed on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com and on the Ivanhoe Mines website at www.ivanhoemines.com.

