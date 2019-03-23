Affinity Metals Corp. Announces $200,000 Non-brokered Financing

Vancouver, March 23, 2019 - Affinity Metals Corp. (TSXV: AFF) ("the Corporation") today announced that it will be offering on a non-brokered private placement basis ("the Offering") up to 2,000,000 units ("Units") at a price of $0.10 per Unit for proceeds of $200,000 if the Offering is fully subscribed.
Each Unit consists of one common share of the Corporation ("Common Share") and one half of one non-transferrable Common Share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). Each whole Warrant may be exercised for one additional Common Share at a price of $0.15 for a period of 12 months from the closing date of the Offering.
Insiders may participate in the offering. A finder's fee of up to 8% in cash or shares may be paid to arm's length finders in relation to this offering. Proceeds will be used for general operating purposes including mineral property acquisitions.
This private placement is subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.
On behalf of the Board of Directors
For further information, please contact Robert Edwards, CEO and Director of Affinity Metals Corp. at redwards@affinity-metals.com.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/43634
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!