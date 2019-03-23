Affinity Metals Corp. Announces $200,000 Non-brokered Financing

Vancouver, March 23, 2019 - Affinity Metals Corp. (TSXV: AFF) ("the Corporation") today announced that it will be offering on a non-brokered private placement basis ("the Offering") up to 2,000,000 units ("Units") at a price of $0.10 per Unit for proceeds of $200,000 if the Offering is fully subscribed.

Each Unit consists of one common share of the Corporation ("Common Share") and one half of one non-transferrable Common Share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). Each whole Warrant may be exercised for one additional Common Share at a price of $0.15 for a period of 12 months from the closing date of the Offering.

Insiders may participate in the offering. A finder's fee of up to 8% in cash or shares may be paid to arm's length finders in relation to this offering. Proceeds will be used for general operating purposes including mineral property acquisitions.

This private placement is subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

For further information, please contact Robert Edwards, CEO and Director of Affinity Metals Corp. at redwards@affinity-metals.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/43634