Process Testing Shows Increase in Mill Throughput Available at Campo Morado

Telson Mining Corp. (“Telson” or the “Company”) (TSX Venture – TSN) is pleased to report positive testing results for increasing the SAG Mill throughput processing rate by at least 15% by reducing the size of crushed mill feed.

Highlights

During 4 hours of testing 382 tonnes were milled at 80% -2 inch obtaining an average processing rate of 95.5 tonnes/hour (equivalent to 2,292 tonnes/day)

Testing at 80% -2 inch achieved approximately 15% increase over processing 100% -5-inch feed.

Projected Tonnes/Day Zn% Zn% Time Tonnes/Hour (24 Hours) Head Concentrate Notes 07:00 to 08:00 84 2016 4.5 47 Ore 100% -5" 08:00 to 09:00 95 2280 4.5 47 Ore 80% -2" 09:00 to 10:00 97 2328 4.5 47 Ore 80% -2" 10:00 to 11:00 98 2352 4.5 47 Ore 80% -2" 11:00 to 12:00 92 2208 4.5 47 Ore 80% -2" 12:00 to 13:00 82 1968 4.5 47 Ore 100% -5" 13:00 to 14:00 79 1896 4.5 47 Ore 100% -5"

Testing commenced at 08:00 hrs and ended at 12:00 hrs when no more mineral was available at a size less than -2 inches. The current design of the mills crushing circuit allows a minimum size of -5 inches to be processed. Based upon Antonio Berlanga, CEO and mining engineer’s experience in other mining operations working with similar milling circuits, a significant increase in production can be achieved by reducing the size of crushed mineral mill feed. The successful testing just completed at Campo Morado was designed to confirm if this technique could produce similar production increases. Of note is that the available -2 inch mill feed was limited such that a maximum of 80% at -2 inches was processed over a four hour period.

Antonio Berlanga stated, “As Director of La Negra Mine, I was responsible for increasing the mines processing rate by up to 37% by reducing the mill ore feed from a traditional -3/8 Inches to -1/8 Inches. As one can see from our Campo Morado test results, feeding smaller material to the SAG Mill increased the milling capacity up to 15%, showing clearly that by feeding a smaller size to the SAG mill it is possible to increase its grinding capacity. Testing also showed that the efficiency of other stages in the milling process, (vertical mill (Vertimill), flotation cells, thickeners and filters) were not affected by the higher throughput volume as zinc recoveries and quality of the Zn concentrate at 47% Zn were maintained, showing that the mill worked smoothly at increased capacity. “

With Telson’s just completed positive testing to verify if this technique was applicable at Campo Morado, Telson now intends to modify its crushing circuit to produce a consistent -2 inch feed and upgrade the pumping system to allow effective movement of the increased volumes in order to increase mill throughput and productivity while maintaining excellent zinc concentrate grades. Management anticipates that with a consistent 100% -2 inch mill feed, we can achieve mill throughput processing rates in excess of the average 96 tonnes per hour (equivalent to 2,300 tonnes per day) achieved over 4 hrs in the above testing.

About Telson Mining Corporation

Telson Mining Corp. is a Canadian based mining company with two Mexican gold, silver and base metal mining projects. Effective May 15, 2018 Telson declared commercial production at its 100% owned Campo Morado Mine, which is currently producing zinc and lead concentrates with gold, silver and copper as by-products.

Telson's 100% owned Tahuehueto Project, located in north-western Durango State, Mexico is currently in construction development. Pre-production commenced at Tahuehueto in August 2017, currently mining at a rate averaging approximately 200 tonnes per day and shipping ore to a third-party toll mill for processing. Management has a targeted timeline at Tahuehueto to be producing with its own on-site mineral processing plant, with a designed capacity of at least 1,000 tonnes per day, Q3-Q4 2019.

Metal concentrate deliveries and sales are well underway from both projects.

Visit: www.telsonmining.com

On behalf of the board of directors

(signed) “Ralph Shearing”

Ralph Shearing, P.Geol, President and Director

Cautionary Note Regarding Production Decisions and Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are “forward-looking information” or “forward-looking statements” (collectively, “Forward-Looking Information”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward Looking Information includes, but is not limited to, disclosure regarding possible events, conditions or financial performance that is based on assumptions about future economic conditions and courses of action; the timing and costs of future activities on the Company’s properties, such as production rates and increases; success of exploration, development and bulk sample processing activities, and timing for processing at its own mineral processing facility on the Tahuehueto project site. In certain cases, Forward-Looking Information can be identified by the use of words and phrases such as “plans”, “expects”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or variations of such words and phrases. In preparing the Forward-Looking Information in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including, but not limited to, that the current exploration, development, environmental and other objectives concerning the Campo Morado Mine and the Tahuehueto Project can be achieved, the continuity of the price of gold and other metals, economic and political conditions and operations. Forward-Looking Information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the Forward-Looking Information. There can be no assurance that Forward-Looking Information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on Forward-Looking Information. Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to release publicly any revisions to Forward-Looking Information contained in this news release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190325005218/en/

Contact

Glen Sandwell

Corporate Communications Manager

ir@telsonmining.com

Tel: +1 (604) 684-8071