Positive progress towards gold production at the Santa Elena mine

CABORCA, March 25, 2019 - Mexus Gold US (OTCQB: MXSG) (“Mexus” or the “Company) announced that developments at its Santa Elena mine, located in Caborca MX, continue in a positive and productive manner. The jaw/cone crushing screen plant has been moved into place. (see attached photo) Gary Borgus, Mexus electrician, is working on the necessary connections and setting up the control station to assure proper functioning of the crushing line. Mr. Borgus expects the system to be operational by April 1st. The system will include a 400ft conveyor system to carry the 3/4 minus material to the recently readied heap leach pad. The system includes a newly installed automated lime pH system.



Mexus has been busy acquiring additional equipment which is necessary to operate the mine. The company recently purchased a CAT front end loader and a Gardner Denver hydraulic track mounted blast drill. This equipment is currently at the U.S. border and will be moved to the mine the week of March 26th.

Cesar Lemas, President and head Geologist for Mexus Gold MX, (a Mexican corporation 100% owned by Mexus Gold US) confirmed that the company has sufficient ore grades to begin a 3500 ton per week mining operation with expected grades of 4 grams Au per ton. Mexus CEO Paul Thompson and Mr. Lemas are currently interviewing experienced metallurgists who have the expertise to assure the leaching process and subsequent gold recovery go as planned.

Mexus Gold US is an American based mining company with holdings in Mexico. The fully owned Santa Elena mine is located 54km NW of Caborca, Mexico. Mexus also owns rights to the Ures property located 80km N of Hermosillo, Mexico. This property contains 6900 acres and has both gold and copper on the property. Founded in 2009, Mexus Gold US is committed to protecting the environment, mine safety and employing members of the communities in which it operates.

