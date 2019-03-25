Rugby Mining Announces Extension and Repricing of Warrants

VANCOUVER, March 25, 2019 - Rugby Mining Ltd. (“Rugby” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: RUG) announces that subject to the acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange, the Company has amended the terms to 6,270,714 outstanding share purchase warrants (the “Warrants”) issued upon the closing of a financing announced May 22, 2018.
The exercise price of the Warrants is reduced from $0.50 per common share to $0.35 per common share and the expiry date extended until May 18, 2020 subject to the exercise acceleration noted below.
In accordance with TSX Venture Exchange Policy 4.1, the Warrants will be subject to an acceleration clause: should the closing price of the common shares of the Company on the TSX Venture Exchange be $0.50 or higher for five consecutive trading days, the Company must accelerate the expiry of the Warrants to the date that is 20 business days from the date of the issuance of a news release by the Company announcing the exercise of the acceleration right.
For additional information you are invited to visit the Rugby Mining Ltd. website at www.rugbymining.com
Rugby Mining Ltd. Paul Joyce President and CEO
Jonathan Hermanson, VP Corporate Development Tel: 604.688.4941 Fax: 604.688.9532 Toll-free: 1.855.688.4941
Suite 810, 789 West Pender St. Vancouver, BC Canada V6C 1H2 info@rugbymining.com
