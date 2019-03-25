Kintavar Receives $700,000 from Recent Warrant Exercise; Adds Technical Advisor Specializing in Stratiform Copper Deposits

MONTREAL, March 25, 2019 - Kintavar Exploration Inc. (the “Corporation” or “Kintavar”) (TSX-V: KTR) (FRANKFURT: 58V), today is very pleased to announce that since January 2018 the Corporation has received gross proceeds of $701,185 from the exercise of warrants prior to their expirations on December 30, 2018 and March 24, 2019. All warrants issued by the Corporation that had matured on the previously mentioned dates, have now been exercised.



"As Kintavar celebrates 2 years since listing on the TSX Venture Exchange, we are privileged to have strong support from our investors as demonstrated by the successful warrant exercise with 100% of the warrants being exercised. More than 85% of these warrants were held either by Quebec institutional investors or by our shareholders living in the Mont Laurier and the Mitchi project region which shows the local support behind the project. On behalf of the entire management and exploration team, I would like to thank our shareholders for their support and for being with us in discovering Quebec’s newest mineral exploration region.” comments Kiril Mugerman, President & CEO of Kintavar.

In preparation to the 2019 exploration season, Kintavar is pleased to announce that it has retained the services of Francis Chartrand, P. Geo, Ph.D, as technical advisor to the Corporation specializing in stratiform copper deposits. Mr. Chartrand graduated in 1979 from Concordia University (Montreal) with a B.Sc. in geology. He obtained an M.Sc.A. in 1982 and a Ph.D. in 1987 from École Polytechnique de Montréal by studying the diagenetic evolution of the sediment-hosted stratiform copper mineralization of the Redstone deposit, N.W.T. and the Kamoto mine, Democratic Republic of Congo. Mr. Chartrand also undertook post-doctoral studies of Zambian stratiform copper mineralization at University College in Cardiff, Wales in 1987.

In 1988 Mr. Chartrand was employed by the Québec government geological survey in Val-d’Or, first as head of the metallogeny section, and then as head of the Northwest Geological Service. From 1997-2018, Mr. Chartrand worked for several companies including SOQUEM (research geologist), Amex (consultant and VP exploration), Virginia Mines, (project geologist), MDN (project geologist) and most recently Osisko Mining (project geologist).

"We are very pleased to be able to add Mr. Chartrand to our team. Finding expertise in stratiform copper deposits is not an easy task due to their relatively limited occurrence globally, but to be able to find local expertise of this type of deposits with knowledge of the Grenville, the local structural geology and the metamorphism is almost impossible considering no such deposits are present elsewhere in Quebec. We are certain his knowledge and experience will make a significant contribution to our team and will add to an already exciting upcoming exploration campaign.” added Kiril Mugerman.

About Kintavar Exploration & the Mitchi Property

Kintavar Exploration is a Canadian mineral exploration Corporation engaged in the acquisition, assessment, exploration and development of gold and base metal mineral properties. Its flagship project is the Mitchi property (approx. 30,000 hectares, 100% owned) located west of the Mitchinamecus reservoir, 100 km north of the town of Mont-Laurier. The property covers an area of more than 300 km2 accessible by a network of logging and gravel roads with a hydro-electric power substation located 14 km to the east. The property is located in the north-western portion of the central metasedimentary belt of the Grenville geological province. Many gold, copper, silver and/or manganese mineralized showings have been identified to date, with many characteristics suggesting of a sediment-hosted stratiform copper type mineralization (SSC) in the Eastern portion of the property and Iron Oxide Copper Gold (IOCG) and skarn type mineralization in the Western portion. Osisko holds a 2% NSR on 27 claims of the southern portion of the Mitchi property, outside of the sedimentary basin.

