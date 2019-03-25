Brixton Metals Is Approved for Trading on the OTCQB Ticker BBBXF and Highlights Previously Unreported Drill Results From Its Hog Heaven Project in the USA

VANCOUVER, March 25, 2019 - Brixton Metals Corp. (TSXV: BBB) (OTCQB: BBBXF) (the “Company” or “Brixton”) is pleased to announce that it has been approved for trading of its Common Shares on the OTCQB Market, a U.S. trading platform that is operated by the OTC Markets Group in New York. Effective immediately, the Company’s Shares will trade on the OTCQB under the symbol BBBXF. Previously, its Shares traded on the OTC under the symbol BXTMF. The Company’s common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture under symbol BBB.



Brixton Metals wholly owns the advanced stage Hog Heaven project located in Montana, U.S.A.

Historical Hog Heaven Drilling Highlights

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Cu (%) Pb (%) Zn (%) AFR-79-5 106.68 124.97 18.29 4.51 745.71 4.46 0.27 0.18 AFR-79-5 106.68 304.8 198.1 0.87 153.91 0.58 0.17 0.14 AFR-80-24 89.92 134.11 44.20 1.07 72.63 1.42 0.53 0.21 AFR-80-9 56.39 214.88 158.50 0.64 152.52 0.12 0.45 0.46

Note: The Qualified Person (“QP”) for Brixton cannot verify the drill results reported in the tables above or the other technical information set out in this news release. The precise location of the drill cores from the program is presently unknown and they have not been inspected by the QP, and therefore Brixton has not undertaken any re-logging, resampling or check assays; however, Brixton has no reason to doubt the results and considers the results relevant and suitable for disclosure. Data from the above drill results are historical results and it is unknown what type of quality-control programs were performed at the time. The QP also advises that true width of the above results cannot be determined at this time.

The property is located in Flathead County, 55 miles south-southwest of the town of Kalispell, in the northwest portion of the state of Montana, USA. The property is easily accessible by driving 10 miles of gravel road from a highway. The Hog Heaven mine historically (1928 – 1975) produced 6.7M oz Ag at an average grade of 29 troy ounces of Ag per ton, 3,000 oz Au, 23M lbs Pb, 0.6M lbs Cu from 230,000 tons and an additional 49,700 tons grading 9.35 troy ounces of Ag per ton. The ore was shipped directly to smelters. The mine was operated by Anaconda from 1929 to 1946 and by a lessee from 1963 to 1975.

Several silver, gold and base metal mineralized zones occur as breccia and veins hosted by permeable units of volcaniclastic rocks. The high-sulphidation mineralization is accompanied by silicification of the host rocks. Silver is the metal of primary interest, although the gold and base metals are significant and may provide by-product revenues. The vertical zonation of the mineralization at the Main Mine shows an increase in pyrite grain size, copper and gold content with depth suggesting the presence of a porphyry system at depth. Since the production periods at least 722 drill holes for 57,498m meters have been drilled. Currently, the Hog Heaven project does not host a NI-43-101 compliant resource estimate as defined by the CIM Definition Standards for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves.

About Brixton Metals Corporation

Brixton is a Canadian exploration and development company focused on the advancement of its gold and silver projects toward feasibility. Brixton wholly owns four exploration projects, the Thorn gold-silver and the Atlin goldfields projects located in NWBC, the Langis-Hudson Bay silver-cobalt-diamond project in Ontario and the Hog Heaven silver-gold-copper project in NW Montana, USA. The Company is actively seeking JV partners to advance one or more of its projects. Brixton Metals Corp. shares trade on the TSX-V under the ticker symbol BBB. For more information about Brixton please visit our website at www.brixtonmetals.com.

