South Star Mining Welcomes Mr. Marc Leduc to the Board

Vancouver, March 25th, 2019 - South Star Mining Corp. ("South Star" or the "Company") (TSXV: STS) (OTCQB: STSBF) is pleased to announce the Company has appointed Mr. Marc P. Leduc to the Company's Board of Directors.

Mr. Leduc is a mining engineer and geologist with over 30 years of experience involving all aspects of the development, operations, planning and evaluation of mining projects including over 20 years in Latin America. Marc served as the President and CEO of Luna Gold, operator of the Aurizona mine in Brazil, from 2015 to 2016. He also led the team restarting the Castle Mountain mine in the southwest US and served as COO and interim CEO of NewCastle Gold. Both companies were merged in 2017 to form Equinox Gold where he currently serves as the Executive Vice President of US Operations. Throughout his career, Marc has demonstrated a proven ability of unlocking the maximum value in mining assets through his experience in the design and construction of large mines, heap leach and tailings facilities. He has global experience in the areas of complex metallurgy, site water management, heap leach planning and the use of innovative solutions to solve environmental concerns. Previously, Mr. Leduc was Chief Operating Officer at Lydian International and President and COO of Bear Creek Mining. He holds a B.Sc. (Honors) in Mining Engineering from Queen's University and a B.Sc. in Geology from the University of Ottawa.

Company CEO Eric Allison commented "We are extremely pleased to have someone of Marc's caliber join the South Star Mining team. His experience in global mining, and specifically operations in Brazil, bolsters our team and will help us move the Santa Cruz graphite project along its path to production."

South Star also announces that Mr. Graydon Kowal has resigned as a Director to pursue other endeavours. The Company thanks Mr. Kowal for his service and wishes him all the best in the future.

ABOUT SOUTH STAR MINING CORP.

South Star Mining Corp. is focused on the acquisition and development of near-term mine production projects in Brazil to maximize shareholder value. To learn more, please visit the Company website at www.southstarmining.com.

