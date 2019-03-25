Delrey Commences Airborne Magnetic Geophysical Surveys on Its BC Vanadium Projects

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 25, 2019) - Delrey Metals Corp. (CSE: DLRY) (FSE: 1OZ) (OTC Pink: DLRYF) ("Delrey" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that is has commenced a phase I work program consisting of four airborne magnetic geophysical surveys to be flown over the coming weeks on its 100% wholly-owned Blackie, Porcher, Star and Peneece projects located near Prince Rupert, and Port Hardy British Columbia.

The Company will oversee the completion of four individual surveys covering a combined 9482.56-hectares. The survey blocks will be flown in a systematic low-level grid pattern at 150-meter line spacing. The properties are all prospective for vanadium-bearing massive titaniferous magnetite and the surveys will focus on known mineralized exposures mapped by previous operators with coincident magnetic anomalies identified in the Canada 200m Residual Total Magnetic Field dataset.1

The results from all of these surveys will be used in helping Delrey's technical team plan a phase II work program which will include prospecting and rock sampling over the identified magnetic highs.

"The team is excited to have initiated geophysical surveys on its 100% wholly-owned BC vanadium projects. Delrey expects to receive the survey results within the coming weeks allowing the Company to revert back for its phase II work program which will be conducted in mid- to late-spring. The phase III work program on the properties will ideally take place during the summer months which will include diamond drilling over the highest priority targets," commented Morgan Good, Delrey's President and Chief Executive Officer.

About Blackie

Blackie is a 1213.2-hectare property 100% owned by Delrey located 96km south-southwest of Prince Rupert, British Columbia along tide-water. The property is centered on a large gabbroic body with estimated dimensions of 1.2km x 0.4km x 0.5km hosting iron-titanium-vanadium mineralization within massive titaniferous magnetite with historic bedrock samples assaying as high as 2.14% V 2 0 5 .1

About Porcher

Porcher is a 3122.16-hectare property 100% owned by Delrey located 38km south-southwest of Prince Rupert, British Columbia along tide-water. The property is centered on two north-south trending gabbroic dykes (5.2km x 1km and 4km x 0.6km) hosting iron-titanium-vanadium mineralization within massive titaniferous magnetite with historic concentrate grades assaying as high as 0.84% V 2 0 5 .1

About Star

Star is a 3646.8-hectare property 100% owned by Delrey located 27km south-southwest of Prince Rupert, British Columbia along tide-water. The Property is centered on a 5km x 7km magnetic high (Canada 200m Residual Total Magnetic Field) and is drained by up to 158ppm vanadium-in-silt (99th percentile), as identified in the British Columbia Geological Survey Regional Geochemical Survey (RGS) completed in 2000.1

About Peneece

Peneece is a 1500.4-hectare property 100% owned by Delrey located 68km east of Port Hardy, British Columbia along tide-water. The property is centered on a northwest-southeast trending 4.8km x 0.8km pyritic gabbroic complex hosting iron-titanium-vanadium mineralization within massive titaniferous magnetite with historic concentrate grades ranging from 0.29% to 0.59% V205 and up to 6.5g/t Ag, a precious metal not often found in appreciable quantities in these systems.1

Option Grant

The Company also pleased to announce that it has granted stock options (the "Options") to certain consultants for the purchase of up to 100,000 Shares pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan. The Options are exercisable for a period of five (5) years at an exercise price of $0.25 per Share and vest immediately.

About Delrey

Delrey is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resource properties, specifically in the strategic energy metals space. The Company has an option to earn a 100% interest in the highly prospective Sunset property located in the Vancouver Mining Division near Pemberton, British Columbia. The Company has also recently purchased the Star, Porcher, Peneece and Blackie Fe-Ti-V properties located along tide-water in western British Columbia. Delrey will continue to review and acquire projects showing potential for materials used in the energy storage and electric vehicle markets. The Company is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, and is listed on the CSE under the symbol "DLRY".

Qualified person

Scott Dorion, P.Geo., is the designated Qualified Person of the Company as defined by NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this release.

1Historical information contained in this presentation cannot be relied upon as the Company's QP, as defined under NI 43-101 has not prepared nor verified the historical information.

