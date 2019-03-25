Globex - Nordeau West Resource Report Filed

ROUYN-NORANDA, Québec, March 25, 2019 -- Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (GMX – Toronto Stock Exchange, G1MN – Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich, Tradegate, Lang & Schwarz Stock Exchanges and GLBXF – OTCQX International) is pleased to report to shareholders that Chalice Gold Mines Ltd. (CXN-TSX) have posted on SEDAR an amended NI 43-101 Technical Report on the East Cadillac Gold property which includes Globex’s Nordeau West and East gold zones, and Bateman gold area and other claims. The report does not include recent work.



In the NI 43-101 Report on pages 83 and 85, the following resource calculations are provided for the Nordeau West gold zone:

Tonnage Grade g/t Au Oz Au Indicated Resource at Cut-off of 1 g/t Au 1,152,522 2.12 78,556 or Indicated Resource at Cut-off of 2.75 g/t Au 225,342 4.17 30,212 Inferred Resource at a cut-off of 1 g/t Au 3,736,249 2.41 289,532 or Inferred Resource at a cut-off of 2.75 g/t Au 1,112,321 4.09 146,315

The report, among other things, recommends ‘’work programs should include diamond drilling focused on further delineating the resource at Nordeau West…’’

Globex has not reviewed the Technical Report and therefore advises that it should not be relied upon.

This press release was written by Jack Stoch, Geo., President and CEO of Globex in his capacity as a Qualified Person (Q.P.) under NI 43-101.

Data Source:

Technical Report and Mineral Resource Estimate: East Cadillac Gold Project, Val-d’Or, Quebec, prepared for Chalice Gold Mines Ltd. by John Langton, M.Sc., P. Geo., and Abderrazak Ladidi, P.Geo., dated February 12, 2017 (amended March 12, 2019), MRB and Associates of Val-d’Or, Quebec. Available on Globex’s website under Properties, Nordeau Property.

Forward Looking Statements: Except for historical information, this news release may contain certain “forward looking statements”. These statements may involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity and performance to be materially different from the expectations and projections of Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (“Globex”). No assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits Globex will derive therefrom. A more detailed discussion of the risks is available in the “Annual Information Form” filed by Globex on SEDAR at www.sedar.com

