Knick Announces a Non-Brokered Private Placement for a Maximum Of $500,000

Val d'Or, Quebec, Canada, March 25, 2019 / TheNewswire / Knick Exploration Inc. (TSXV: KNX) ("Knick") announces that, following the obtention of the conditional approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, it is undertaking a non-brokered private placement of units with accredited investors and existing shareholders (the "Offering") for a maximum amount of $500,000.

Knick shall offer a maximum of 50,000,000 units. Each unit will be offered at $0.01 and shall consist of 1 common share and 1 common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant shall entitle its holder to purchase a common share at a price of $0.05 for a period of 36 months.

The Offering is open to accredited investors and to existing shareholders of Knick in accordance with "Regulation 45-513 Respecting Prospectus Exemption for Distribution to Existing Security Holders" and other various corresponding blanket orders and rules of other Canadian jurisdictions that have adopted a similar exemption (collectively the " Holders' Exemption").

Knick has set March 22, 2019 as the record date (the "Record Date") for the purpose of determining existing shareholders of Knick entitled to participate in the Offering pursuant to the Holders' Exemption. Any shareholder purchasing under the Holders' Exemption will have to represent in writing that he held common shares of Knick as of the Record Date and continues to hold them. Also, the aggregate acquisition cost to a subscriber under the Holders' Exemption cannot exceed $15,000, unless that subscriber has obtained advice regarding the suitability of the Offering and, if the subscriber is resident in a jurisdiction of Canada, such advice is obtained from a person that is registered as an investment dealer in the subscriber's jurisdiction.

Existing shareholders of Knick interested in participating in the Offering should contact Knick using the contact information set out below as soon as possible as the Offering shall be allocated on a "first come, first served" basis until the Offering is fully subscribed. Knick may close the Offering in several tranches, the first of which it intends to close as soon as possible in the next weeks.

Pursuant to the Offering, Knick may pay to finders fees equal to a maximum of 8% of the gross proceeds of the Offering.

The net proceeds of the Offering shall be used for working capital and to preserve the existing operations, activities and assets of Knick. Securities issued pursuant to the Offering shall be subject to a 4 month and 1 day hold period.

