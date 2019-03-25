Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
Centamin PLC Announces Appointment of Non-Executive Director

17:40 Uhr  |  Accesswire

PERTH, March 25, 2019 - Centamin Plc ("Centamin" or "the Company") (LSE: CEY, TSX: CEE) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Sally Eyre, B.Sc., Ph.D., DIC, as an independent Non-Executive Director, effective 10 April 2019.

Dr. Eyre is a mining finance professional with extensive experience in global resource capital markets and mining operations. As a geologist, obtaining her doctoral degree in Economic Geology from the Royal School of Mines, Imperial College, London, Dr. Eyre brings strong technical balance to the existing Board composition.

Throughout Dr. Eyre's career, she has acquired substantial capital market, finance and directorate expertise. From 2011 to 2014, Dr. Eyre was President and Chief Executive Officer of TSX Venture Exchange listed Copper North Mining. Prior to this, from 2008 to 2011, she was an executive with Endeavour Financial, which transformed into the intermediate gold mining Company, Endeavour Mining. During this period of transformation, Dr. Eyre served as the President and Chief Executive Officer of Etruscan Resources and subsequently as Senior Vice President Operations, of Endeavour Mining.

Dr. Eyre currently holds two non-executive directorships: Adventus Zinc Corp. and Japan Gold Corp.. Adventus Zinc is a TSX Venture Exchange listed company. Dr. Eyre has been a Non-Executive Director since 2017, where she is the Chair of the Corporate Governance Committee and a member of the Audit Committee and Steering Committee. Japan Gold is a TSX Venture Exchange listed company. Dr. Eyre has been a Non-Executive Director since 2016, where she is the Chair of the Corporate Governance Committee and a member of the Audit Committee.

Following Dr. Eyre's appointment, the Centamin Board will comprise of nine members: the non-executive Chair, two Executives and six independent Non-Executives. This appointment is in accordance with the UK Corporate Governance Code and the Company's ongoing commitment to achieving the highest standards of corporate governance.

Josef El-Raghy, Chairman commented:

"We are delighted to be welcoming Sally to the Company. Her excellent technical skills and experience acquired throughout her career will be a valued addition to our existing diverse and multidisciplinary Board."

There are no further details that are required to be disclosed in respect of the appointment under LR9.6.13 of the UK FCA Listing Rules.

This announcement contains additional regulated information.

For more information, please visit the website www.centamin.com or contact:

Centamin Plc
Andrew Pardey, Chief Executive Officer
Alexandra Carse, Investor Relations
+44 (0) 7700 713 738
alexandra.carse@centamin.je

Buchanan Communications
Bobby Morse
Chris Judd
+ 44 (0) 20 7466 5000
centamin@buchanan.uk.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Centamin Plc



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/540067/Centamin-PLC-Announces-Appointment-of-Non-Executive-Director


Centamin Plc

Bergbau
Jersey (Kanalinsel)
www.centamin.com


