Puma Exploration Inc. and Votorantim Metals Canada Inc. Amend the Terms of the Murray Brook Property Agreement

RIMOUSKI, Québec, March 25, 2019 -- Puma Exploration Inc. (the “Company” or “Puma”) announces that by mutual agreement, Votorantim Metals Canada Inc. (“Votorantim”) and Puma have agreed to modify the terms of the amended and restated Asset Purchase Agreement signed October 5, 2016, as amended thereafter. Pursuant to the third amending agreement signed by Puma and Votorantim, Puma now has until June 30, 2019 to proceed with the final $3M cash consideration. The date at which the Environmental Bond has to be assumed has also been postponed to June 30, 2019. Once the final cash consideration payment is made and the Environmental bond has been assumed, title to the mining claims will be transferred.



As per the third amending agreement, Puma shall pay Votorantim $105,000 as an additional fee (“Additional Fees”). The Additional Fees shall be applied against the $3M cash consideration payable by Puma providing that Puma has performed additional exploration work on the Murray Brook Project involving expenditures of no less than $105,000 and Puma has provided to Votorantim a final written report on such work, together with any and all exploration and development reports, results and supporting data relating to the Murray Book Project generated or obtained by Puma since September 13, 2016, all of which shall be in a form satisfactory to Votorantim, on or before June 15, 2019. If Puma has not strictly satisfied the conditions set forth in the preceding sentence, Votorantim shall retain the Additional Fees for its own account.

“We are very pleased with the amended terms between the parties which provides more time to optimise and finalise the current in progress studies, metallurgical tests, surface copper zone drill sampling and surveys at Murray Brook to achieve our shared objective to finalize the acquisition and define the best mining scenario for the Murray Brook Deposit”, notes Marcel Robillard, President of Puma.

Qualified Persons and QC/AC

The content of this press release was prepared by Marcel Robillard, P.Geo., President and Dominique Gagné, P.Geo., Vice President Exploration of Puma Exploration, qualified persons as defined by NI 43-101, who supervised the preparation and technical information that forms the basis for this news release. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Mr. Robillard and Mr. Gagné are not independent of the Company, as both are officers and shareholders thereof.

About the Murray Brook Project

The Murray Brook Project consists of three (3) distinct contiguous areas that covers 8,800 hectares and more than 18 kilometers of the favorable rocks that host the operating Caribou Mine (Trevali Mining Corp.), on the east side, the Murray Brook Deposit and the past operating Restigouche Mine (Trevali Mining Corp.). From east to west, the Murray Brook Project comprises the Murray Brook East Property (4925), the Murray Brook Mining Lease (# 252) and the Murray Brook West Property (7846).

The Murray Brook East and Murray Brook West Properties have been subject to various degrees of exploration and share the same potential of increasing the mineral resources defined at the Murray Brook Deposit and several future priority targets have been definedon these properties.

About the Murray Brook Deposit

The Murray Brook Deposit (Mining Lease #252) covers an area of 484 hectares with a currently defined measured and indicated mineral resources of 5.28 million tonnes averaging 5.24% zinc, 1.80% lead, 0.46% copper, 68.9 g/t silver and 0.65 g/t gold. The core of this mineral resource occurs in the West Zone which is 200 meters wide, extending from surface to 300 meters vertical and the true thickness of the massive sulphide body varies from 75 meters to 100 meters. The East Zone (Copper-Gold) is 100 meters wide, also extending from surface to 300 vertical meters and is mainly mineralized with gold and copper. On February 20th 2017, a NI 43-101 report was accepted and filed on SEDAR.

About Puma Exploration Inc.

Puma Exploration is a Canadian mineral exploration company with advanced precious and base metals projects in Canada. The Company's major assets consist of an option to acquire 100% beneficial interest in the Murray Brook Property, the wholly owned Turgeon Zinc-Copper Project and the Nicholas-Denys Project all located in the Bathurst Mining Camp of New Brunswick. As well as an equity interest in BWR Resources, exploring in Manitoba. Puma’s objective for the coming year is to focus its exploration efforts in New Brunswick and advance the Murray Brook Deposit.

