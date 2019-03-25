Taranis Engages Consultants for Phase II Mining at Thor and Appoints VP of Operations

-Allnorth Engineering has been selected to undertake the engineering of the 10,000 tonne bulk sample facility at Thor. Allnorth is a multidisciplinary engineering and technical services consulting company, proudly Canadian, with its head office in British Columbia.

-Masse Environmental Consultants Limited of Nelson, British Columbia has been selected to provide supporting environmental studies of the 10,000 tonne sample including biology, groundwater, hydrogeology and other aspects. Masse has a long and impressive history, including work in the Trout Lake area.

-Aero Geometrics Limited has been engaged to complete a LiDAR survey over the property in June/July of 2019 that will enhance the existing topographic and aerial imagery of the project.

Estes Park, March 25, 2019 - Taranis Resources Inc. ("Taranis" or the "Company) [TSX.V: TRO, OTCQB: TNREF] is pleased to release an update on progress at its 100% owned Thor project. Pursuant to the signing of the Information Requirements Table by Taranis, the Ministry of Environment, Environmental Protection Division, and the Ministry of Mines, Mines and Minerals Resources Division, Taranis will now finalize the specifications for the 10,000 tonne sample from the main Thor Ag-Au-Pb-Zn-Cu-In deposit using the following industry experts.

Processing 10,000 tonnes of material at Thor is the final phase of mine development proximal to commercial mining of the high-grade in situ resource. Due to the modular design of the Inline Pressure Jig ("IPJ") plant, ongoing mining and milling activity can easily be achieved through scaling-up of the same plant circuits and general mine plan.

Taranis is also pleased to appoint Thomas Gardiner to the position of V.P. of Operations. Mr. Gardiner has overseen many of the permitting activities at Thor, most recently including the successful completion and submission of the Joint Environmental Act and Mines Act permit Application. Thomas has a B.Sc. in Business Administration from the University of Denver.

John Gardiner, President and CEO of Taranis states "Growing the Resource at Thor and transitioning the project into a commercial mining opportunity is key for Taranis. It is important for Taranis and the changing exploration business in general, to be able to complete the 10,000 tonne bulk sample in a safe and environmentally-friendly method. The data collected in this phase of mining will form the foundation for the larger mining operations proposed at Thor. Taranis has already identified, and confirmed availability of several hydrometallurgical plants currently permitted to process and test the pre-concentrate product from the bulk sample, and this will complete the project plan."

About Taranis Resources Inc.

Taranis is an exploration company focused on the development of its 100%-owned Thor project in southeast British Columbia. The Company has a clear growth strategy that involves the ongoing growth of the mineral Resource at Thor, and commercial mining of the deposit. For additional information on Taranis or its Thor project, please visit our website at www.taranisresources.com.

Taranis currently has 64,843,067 shares issued and outstanding (77,376,733 shares on a fully-diluted basis).

Taranis Resources Inc.

Per: John J. Gardiner (P. Geol.),

President and CEO

For further information contact:

John J. Gardiner

