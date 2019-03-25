Granite Creek Copper Reports on AGM and Management Changes

VANCOUVER, March 25, 2019 - Granite Creek Copper Ltd. (TSX.V: GCX) (“Granite Creek” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the results of its Annual General Meeting (“AGM” or the “Meeting”) held at the Company’s Vancouver head office on March 20, 2019. According to the scrutineer’s report 8,432,344 shares were voted at the Meeting, in person or by proxy, representing 31.35% of the 26,901,020 common shares outstanding on the February 12, 2019 record date for the Meeting.



The Company’s shareholders voted unanimously to reappoint all directors of Granite Creek’s board comprised of Timothy Johnson (Chairman and CEO) and independent directors Michael Rowley, François Lalonde and John Cumming. Shareholders also voted unanimously to approve the Company’s Long-Term Incentive Plan and the appointment of the Company’s auditor WDM Chartered Professional Accountants.

The Company also wishes to announce that, subsequent to the Meeting and effective immediately, Mr. Tim Thiessen has been appointed to the role of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) for an interim period. Mr. Thiessen was previously with Metallic Group of Companies as CFO of Group Ten Metals from May 2017 to September 2018 and Metallic Minerals from September 2016 to September 2018. Granite Creek is pleased to have him step into the position to replace Mr. Mathew Lee who has stepped down in order to concentrate on his CFO roles with other listed companies.

Mr. Thiessen is a member of the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada with over 20 years of international accounting and finance experience, the last 15 years in the mining industry. His experience includes holding the position of Chief Financial Officer for a number of publicly-listed mineral companies including Aurcana Corp., SnipGold Corp. (acquired by Seabridge Gold in 2016), Metallic Minerals Corp. and Group Ten Metals Inc. Prior to this, Mr. Thiessen spent 7 years as Vice President of Finance for TSX-listed Endeavour Financial, an advisory firm in the mining industry specializing in mergers and acquisitions and debt and equity financings. Mr. Thiessen was part of a team that spawned industry-leading companies such as Silver Wheaton, UrAsia Energy, Peak Gold and Coastal Energy Corp.

About Granite Creek Copper

Granite Creek is a Canadian copper-focused exploration company focused on the 100%-owned Stu Copper project located in the Yukon’s Carmacks Copper District which covers 111 square kilometres adjacent to Capstone Mining’s high-grade Minto Cu-Au-Ag Mine and Copper North’s advance stage Carmacks Cu-Au-Ag project. More information about the company and the Stu Copper property can be viewed on the Company’s website at www.gcxcopper.com.

About the Metallic Group of Companies

The Metallic Group is a collaboration of leading exploration companies with a portfolio of large, brownfields assets in established mining districts, adjacent to some of the industry’s highest-grade producers. Member companies include Granite Creek Copper in the Yukon’s Carmacks copper district, Metallic Minerals in the Yukon’s Keno Hill Silver District, and Group Ten Metals in the Stillwater PGM-Ni-Cu district of Montana. Highly-experienced management and technical teams at the Metallic Group have expertise across the spectrum of resource exploration and project development from initial discoveries to advanced development, including a demonstrated commitment to community engagement and environmental best practices. Each Group is undertaking a systematic approach to exploration using new models and technologies to facilitate discoveries in these proven historic mining districts.

