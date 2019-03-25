Metallic Minerals Appoints Tim Thiessen as Chief Financial Officer

VANCOUVER, March 25, 2019 - Metallic Minerals Corp. (TSX-V: MMG; US OTC: MMNGF) (“Metallic Minerals” or the “Company”) announces that, effective immediately, Mr. Tim Thiessen has been appointed to the role of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) for an interim period. Mr. Thiessen was previously CFO of Metallic Minerals from September 2016 to September 2018. Metallic is pleased to have him step into the position to replace Mr. Mathew Lee who has stepped down in order to concentrate on his CFO roles with other listed companies.



Mr. Thiessen is a member of the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada with over 20 years of international accounting and finance experience, the last 15 years in the mining industry. His experience includes holding the position of Chief Financial Officer for a number of publicly-listed mineral companies including Aurcana Corp., SnipGold Corp., and Group Ten Metals Inc. Prior to this, Mr. Thiessen spent 7 years as Vice President of Finance for TSX-listed Endeavour Financial, an advisory firm in the mining industry specializing in mergers and acquisitions and debt and equity financings. Mr. Thiessen was part of a team that spawned industry-leading companies such as Silver Wheaton, UrAsia Energy, Peak Gold and Coastal Energy Corp.

About Metallic Minerals Corp.

Metallic Minerals Corp. is a growth stage exploration company, focused on the acquisition & development of high-grade silver and gold in under-explored districts of mining-friendly jurisdictions proven to produce top-tier assets. Our objective is to create value through a systematic, entrepreneurial approach to exploration. The Company’s core Keno Silver project is located in the historic Keno Hill silver district of Canada's Yukon Territory, with over 300 million ounces of high-grade silver in past production and current resources, and excellent existing infrastructure, including grid power, highway & road access. Metallic Minerals is led by a team with a track record of discovery and exploration success, including large scale development, permitting and project financing.

About the Metallic Group of Companies

The Metallic Group is a collaboration of leading precious and base metals exploration companies, with a portfolio of large, brownfields assets in established mining districts adjacent to some of the industry’s highest-grade producers of platinum & palladium, silver and copper. Member companies include Metallic Minerals in the Yukon’s Keno Hill silver district, Group Ten Metals in the Stillwater PGM-Ni-Cu district of Montana, and Granite Creek Copper in the Yukon’s Carmacks copper district. The founders and team members of the Metallic Group include highly successful explorationists formerly with some of the industry’s leading explorer/developers and major producers and are undertaking a systematic approach to exploration using new models and technologies to facilitate discoveries in these proven historic mining districts. The Metallic Group is headquartered in Vancouver, BC, Canada and its member companies are listed on the Toronto Venture, US OTC, and Frankfurt stock exchanges.

