District Copper Filed 43-101 Technical Report on Sedar

VANCOUVER, March 26, 2019 - District Copper Corp. (“District Copper” or the “Company”) (TSX-Venture: DCOP) is pleased to announce that the Company’s 43-101 Technical Report dated September 18, 2018 referred to in the Company’s news release of February 19, 2019 was filed on Sedar on February 21, 2019.



About District Copper

District Copper is a Canadian company engaged in exploration for porphyry copper-gold-molybdenum deposits in northwestern British Columbia.

For further information, please visit the website at www.districtcoppercorp.com to view the Company’s profile or contact Jevin Werbes at 604-620-7737.



Jevin Werbes, President & CEO

