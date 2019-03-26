Amex Expands High Grade Zone on Strike and to Depth at Perron With 11.05 g/t Au Over 10.3 m Including 99.2 g/t Au Over 0.5 m and 77.61 g/t Au Over 0.6 m

MONTREAL, March 26, 2019 - Amex Exploration Inc. (“Amex or the Company”) (AMX: TSX-V; FRA: MX0) is very pleased to announce that ongoing drilling of the Eastern Gold Zone (“EGZ”) at the Perron project (“Perron”) continues to intersect high grade gold mineralization in additional step out drillholes.



Plan Map of Drilled Hole Locations



Longitudinal of the High Grade Zone





Drill hole PE-19-36 intersected 11.05 g/t Au over 10.3 m including 99.2 g/t Au over 0.5 m, 18.3 g/t Au over 0.5 m, and 77.61 g/t Au over 0.6 m on the Company’s furthest east 25 metre step-out hole testing the High Grade Zone (“HGZ”). The intersected mineralization, which is characteristic of the HGZ, consists of two gold-bearing quartz veins located on either side of a narrow weakly mineralized mafic intrusive crosscutting a large unit of silicified rhyolite. These two quartz veins typically contain sphalerite, pyrite, and visible gold as coarse grains, flakes, or specs. Additional gold-bearing intersections are detailed in Table 1 and shown in Figures 1 and 2.

In addition to these results, the Company wishes to report that it has identified additional visible gold in recently completed drill holes for which assays are pending.

With the high grade results from PE-19-36 and additional mineralization encountered in PE-19-35, the Company has now confirmed an additional 25 metres of strike of the HGZ mineralized system. The zone has now been intersected over a vertical distance of 300 metres with a lateral distance of over 50 metres pierce point to pierce point with a spacing varying from 25 to 50 metres. The High Grade Zone remains open along strike, towards surface and to depth.

“These new results extend the strike of the High Grade Zone which now rapidly enables the Company to build up tonnage and confirms our interpretation of a sheet-like geometry of this very high grade gold system,” commented Jacques Trottier, Ph.D., Executive Chairman of Amex Exploration.

Table 1: Drill results on the EGZ from holes PE-19-34, PE-19-35, and PE-19-36



Hole From To Length (m) Au (g/t) Zone PE-19-34 226.35 227 0.65 1.44* HGZ And 232.4 234.1 1.7 11.34* HGZ Including 232.4 232.9 0.5 5.78* HGZ And including 232.9 233.4 0.5 20.38* HGZ And including 233.4 234.1 0.7 8.87* HGZ PE-19-35 268.65 269.3 0.65 9.68 HGZ PE-19-36 302.7 313 10.3 11.05* HGZ Including 302.7 303.2 0.5 99.22* HGZ And including 303.2 303.7 0.5 18.3* HGZ And including 312.4 313 0.6 77.61* HGZ

Intervals reported are along the hole; true thickness is not yet determined.

*VG: visible gold identified

About the Eastern Gold Zone

The EGZ was discovered in December of 2017 during a regional exploration drilling campaign. The discovery hole, PE-17-03, identified two zones of near-surface mineralization, called the High Grade Zone and the Low Grade Zone, which returned values including 12.22 g/t Au over 4.66 metres and 0.81 g/t Au over 76.5 metres, respectively. Follow-up drilling in 2018 in drill hole PE-18-17 intersected values including 269.23 g/t Au over 1.35 metres and 0.74 g/t Au over 20.75 in the High Grade Zone and Low Grade Zone, respectively. Following this, an aggressive exploration program totalling approximately 3,000 metres targeting the High Grade Zone was completed, from which assays have returned grades including 393.33 g/t over 1.7 metres in PE-19-22, 39.58 g/t Au over 0.75 metres in PE-19-23, 214.71 g/t Au over 0.65 metres in PE-19-24, 56.75 g/t Au over 8.5 metres in PE-19-27, 89.59 g/t over 1.15 metres in PE-19-31 and 32.11 g/t Au over 7.20 metres in PE-19-33. Following the completion of the 3,000 metre campaign, the Company has recently begun a 10,000 metre program to begin testing the system to depth. Amex provides all announced drilling data from the EGZ on its website at http://www.amexexploration.com/perron/drill-data-room/.

Qualified Person

Maxime Bouchard M.Sc.A., P.Geo and Jérôme Augustin Ph.D., P.Geo, Independent Qualified Persons as defined by Canadian NI 43-101 standards, have reviewed and approved the geological information reported in this news release. The drilling campaign and the quality control program have been planned and supervised by Maxime Bouchard and Amex’s management. The quality assurance and quality control protocol includes insertion of blank or standard every 10 samples on average, in addition to the regular insertion of blank, duplicate, and standard samples accredited by Laboratoire Expert during the analytical process. Gold values are estimated by fire assay with finish by atomic absorption and values over 3 ppm Au are re-analysed by fire assay with finish by gravimetry by Laboratoire Expert Inc, Rouyn-Noranda. Samples containing visible gold mineralization are analyzed by metallic sieve. For additional quality assurance and quality control, all samples were crushed to 90% less than 2mm prior to pulverization, in order to homogenize samples which may contain coarse gold. Core logging and sampling was completed by Laurentia Exploration (Maxime Bouchard M.Sc.A, P.Geo, Jérôme Augustin Ph.D., P.Geo and Alizée Lienard M.Sc.A., GIT).

About Amex

Amex Exploration Inc. is a junior mining exploration company, the primary objective of which is to acquire, explore, and develop viable gold and base metal projects in the mining-friendly jurisdictions on Quebec and Ontario. Amex has multiple highly prospective projects: the 100% owned Perron gold project located 110 kilometres north of Rouyn Noranda, Quebec, consisting of 116 adjacent claims covering 4,518 hectares; the 100% owned Eastmain River gold properties consisting of 135 claims covering 7,102 hectares and the 100% owned Cameron project located in Lebel-sur-Quévillon, Quebec, comprising 263 claims covering 14,743 hectares. In addition, Amex has an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Gowan Property located near the Kidd Creek Mine.

