Atlatsa Announces Further Annual General Meeting Date Extension

JOHANNESBURG, March 26, 2019 /CNW/ - Atlatsa Resources Corp. (the "Company") (TSX: ATL; JSE: ATL) advises that it has obtained consent from the Toronto Stock Exchange and the British Columbia Registry Services for a further extension of the outside date for its annual general meeting of shareholders, which meeting is now to be held by no later than May 22, 2019 (the "Outside Date").

Subject to the Company obtaining certain South African regulatory approvals, the previously announced 2017 Restructure Plan with Anglo American Platinum Ltd. (please refer to the announcement published by the Company on December 12, 2018 for further information on the 2017 Restructure Plan) will be presented to the Company's shareholders for approval at the annual general and special meeting of the Company which is expected to take place by no later than the Outside Date.

SOURCE Atlatsa Resources Corp.