African Gold Group Announces Board Update

TORONTO, March 26, 2019 - African Gold Group Inc. (TSX-V: AGG) (“AGG” or the “Company”) announces that Stephan Theron has resigned as Chairman and Director of the Company, effective immediately.

African Gold Group would like to thank Mr. Theron for his contributions to the Company and wish him well with his future endeavours.

About African Gold Group Inc.

African Gold Group is a Canadian listed exploration and development company on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX V:AGG) with its focus on developing a gold platform in West Africa. Its two principal assets are the Kobada Project in Mali and the gold project located in Madougou, Burkina Faso.

For further information, contact:

Andrew Cheatle

Vice President

+1 (416) 309-2133

andrew.cheatle@fmresources.ca

Cautionary Notes Re Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain “Forward-Looking Statements.” All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein, including statements regarding changes to AGG’s board of directors and future plans and objectives of African Gold Group. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from African Gold Group’s expectations have been disclosed under the heading “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in African Gold Group’s documents filed from time-to-time with the TSX Venture Exchange and other regulatory authorities. African Gold Group disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements whether resulting from new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS PRESS RELEASE.