ROUYN-NORANDA, March 26, 2019 - Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (“Radisson” or the “Company") is pleased to announce that Kenneth Williamson 3DGeo-Solution has been retained to prepare a resource estimate update on the Company's O’Brien Gold Project, along the Larder-Lake-Cadillac Break halfway between Rouyn-Noranda and Val-d’Or in Quebec, Canada. (See figure 1 and figure 2). Kenneth Williamson, M.Sc., P.Geo is a geologist consultant with over 15 years of expertise in the industry, specializing in structural geology interpretation, 3D litho-structural modeling and mineral resource estimation and he was responsible for the geological model review completed at O’Brien in recent months.



Longitudinal view - O'Brien gold project





“The geological reinterpretation allowed to highlight the strong analogy between the current resource area and the Old O’Brien mine; where historic production returned a phenomenal head grade. The geological knowledge that Radisson gained through this work is significant enough in itself to justify a resource estimate update. In parallel, our team is planning the next phase of growth for the O’Brien deposit including exploration drilling on high-priority targets established along strike and below the current resource area” commented Radisson’s President and CEO, Mario Bouchard.

Press release highlights:

The updated mineral resource estimate is expected in May 2019 and will be based on O’Brien’s recent geological reinterpretation completed in the last months, which highlights a strong compatibility with the historic data and geometry of the Old O’Brien mine.



16,201 metres of new drilling will be included in the updated mineral resource estimate.



The F Zone area, located west of current resources will now be included in the updated mineral resource estimate.



In the current resource area, the vertical extension of the known ore shoots was defined by drilling to a depth of 550 metres. In comparison, the Old O’Brien mine, which delivered 587,121 oz at a head grade of 15.25 g/t Au1 reached a depth of 1,100 metres and remains untested below.

143-101 Technical report for the O’Brien project, Abitibi, Québec, InnovExplo, March 20, 2018

See Longitudinal section of the O’Brien gold project

O’Brien gold project New geological modeling

A summary of Ore zones network interpretation and the revised litho-structural model is available on the company’s website and can be viewed by clicking the link below:

See new 3D litho-structural model presentation

The new structural interpretation is based on current and historic drill holes and highlights a strong compatibility with the historic data and geometry of the Old O’Brien mine, where 90% of gold production came from the crossing of a conjugated veins system (Sauvé et Trudel, 1989). Three preferential mineralized orientations are observed; EAST-NORTH-EAST (“ENE”), EAST-SOUTH-EAST (“ESE”) and EAST-WEST (“EW”). Steep eastward plunging gold enrichment vectors (“ore shoots”) are identified on F, 36E, Kewagama and Vintage zones. These vectors occur at the intersection of the conjugated ENE and ESE quartz veins and locally, along the axes of asymmetrically folded quartz veins. In the current resource area, the vertical extension of the known ore shoots was defined by drilling to a depth of 550 metres. In comparison, the Old O’Brien mine production reached a depth of 1,100 metres and remains untested below.

Qualified Person

Richard Nieminen, P. Geo, Exploration manager, acts as a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information in this press release.

The Independent and Qualified Person for the Mineral Resources Estimate update, as defined by NI 43-101, is Kenneth Williamson, M.Sc., P.Geo, geologist consultant, and confirms he has reviewed this press release and that the scientific and technical information is consistent.

About Radisson Mining Resources Inc.

Radisson is a gold exploration company focused on its 100% owned O’Brien project, located in the Bousquet-Cadillac mining camp along the world-renowned Larder-Lake-Cadillac Break in Abitibi, Quebec. The Bousquet-Cadillac mining camp has produced over 21,000,000 ounces of gold over the last 100 years. The project hosts the former O’Brien Mine, considered to have been the Abitibi Greenstone Belt’s highest-grade gold producer during its production (1,197,147 metric tons at 15.25 g/t Au for 587,121 ounces of gold from 1926 to 1957; InnovExplo, May 2018).For more information on Radisson, visit our website at www.radissonmining.com or contact:



Mario Bouchard

President and CEO

819-277-6578

mbouchard@radissonmining.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release may contain certain forward-looking information. All statements included herein, including the scheduled Closing date, but other than statements of historical fact, is forward-looking information and such information involves various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. A description of assumptions used to develop such forward-looking information and a description of risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward looking information can be found in Radisson’s disclosure documents on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8d76dc11-b5ce-4801-ba75-3962f8c4c6e0