Global Li-Ion Graphite Prepares To Reactivate Ambato-Aran Mine

Vancouver, BC - March 26, 2019 - Global Li-Ion Graphite Corp. ("LION" or, the "Company") (CSE: LION) The Company is pleased to announce it has retained environmental consultant ECG Auguste to undertake the updating and filing of the environmental and social impact reports as required by the Malagasy authorities as part of the mining development and implementation plan for Lion's Ambato-Arana graphite mines.

ECG Auguste has a 25-year track record of preparing similar reports and the talented team that they have assembled for this project has over 10 years of specific experience gained in Lion's project area covering both the environmental and social aspects. This work is well under way and the Company plans to be in a position to file the necessary reports imminently.

The company is also delighted to announce the appointment of Tom Cushman as its Resident Manager in Madagascar. Tom has over 25 years of operational experience in Madagascar, including artisanal scale mining policy development. Mr. Cushman has also acted for many years as a consultant to the Ministry of Mines and Energy as well as being a founding member of the Malagasy National Mines Committee and is a Chevalier of the Ordre National de Madagascar in recognition of his service to the Republic. Tom is the Managing Director of Richfield Investor Services, an entity that assists international investors in navigating the Malagasy business environment, with a particular focus on minerals and mining. In addition to holding MBA and BBA degrees, Tom is also a Graduate Gemmologist. Richfield will also provide general in-country logistical and administrative support.

Company President John Roozendaal states, "Retaining ECG Auguste and the appointment of Tom Cushman are key steps in our ultimate goal of reactivating the Ambato-Arana graphite mines on as short a timeline as is possible. As the news releases of the past several months show, 2019 is setting up to be an exciting year for the Company."

Sam Malin adds "The work currently being undertaken by Lion in Madagascar shows the great progress the Company is making to get its graphite mines back into production while remaining in full adherence to Madagascar's regulatory framework while laying the foundation for Lion to move towards a significant level of graphite output"

