Levon Resources Announces the Passing of Ron Tremblay

VANCOUVER, March 26, 2019 - Levon Resources Ltd. (TSX:LVN) (OTCQX:LVNVF) (“Levon” or “the Company”) announces today, with great sadness, that Ron Tremblay, President, CEO, and Director of Levon, has passed away after a brief illness.

Mr. Tremblay was a long-time director and officer of Levon, who brought over 30 years’ experience in finance and management, and raised over $80M for the Company during his tenure as President and CEO. He was also responsible for advancing the Company’s Cordero project into one of Mexico’s premier porphyry targets for silver, zinc, lead, and gold. His vison and leadership were critical in transforming the Company and positioning it for success. He will be greatly missed.

Levon wishes to extend our sincere condolences to Mr. Tremblay’s family, friends and many business associates. A further news release will follow to update the market on the appointment of an Interim CEO.

