Levon Resources Announces the Passing of Ron Tremblay

VANCOUVER, March 26, 2019 - Levon Resources Ltd. (TSX:LVN) (OTCQX:LVNVF) (“Levon” or “the Company”) announces today, with great sadness, that Ron Tremblay, President, CEO, and Director of Levon, has passed away after a brief illness.
Mr. Tremblay was a long-time director and officer of Levon, who brought over 30 years’ experience in finance and management, and raised over $80M for the Company during his tenure as President and CEO. He was also responsible for advancing the Company’s Cordero project into one of Mexico’s premier porphyry targets for silver, zinc, lead, and gold. His vison and leadership were critical in transforming the Company and positioning it for success. He will be greatly missed.
Levon wishes to extend our sincere condolences to Mr. Tremblay’s family, friends and many business associates. A further news release will follow to update the market on the appointment of an Interim CEO.
For further information, contact the main office number 778-379-0040.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
"Daniel Vickerman" _____________________________ Daniel Vickerman Chairman and Director
Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!