American Manganese Becomes a Member of the U.S. Critical Materials Institute

CMI, a U.S. Department of EnergY (DOE) Energy Innovation Hub, Includes Critical Materials Recycling in Its Mandate

SURREY, March 26, 2019 - American Manganese Inc. (AMY) is pleased to announce that it has been accepted as an industry team member of the Critical Materials Institute (CMI), one of the U.S. Department of Energy's Innovation Hubs. AMY will be involved in CMI efforts to advance critical material recycling (CMI Website).

"We are delighted to become a member of CMI," said Larry Reaugh, CEO. "It is another indication of the progress we've made in our recycling process, and we look forward to engaging with the national labs, universities and other industry members of CMI on areas of mutual interest."

"CMI is pleased to welcome American Manganese Inc. as a CMI team member," said Chris Haase, CMI Director. "AMY's technical expertise is an important complement to the CMI network as we collaboratively work to advance innovations that support the recovery of critical materials in US supply chains."

CMI was launched in 2013 with funding the U.S. Department of Energy as a DOE Energy Innovation Hub. Led by DOE's Ames Laboratory and supported by DOE's Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy's Advanced Manufacturing Office, CMI seeks ways to develop technologies that provide better assurances to US supply chains through source diversification, material substitution, and improved recycling and recovery. The importance of critical materials, especially battery materials, was addressed in the recent U.S. Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources hearing, where Simon Moore, Managing Director of Benchmark Minerals, stated:

"those that control these [battery material] supply chains will hold the balance of industrial power for the 21st century auto and energy industries. And the question I have for this committee is what role does the US want to have in this global energy storage revolution?" (Benchmark Minerals Hearing)

Dan McGroarty, American Manganese Advisory Board Member, made similar points in the Company's May 2018 Press Release, regarding the U.S. Government's official Critical Minerals List.

About American Manganese Inc.

American Manganese Inc. is a critical metal company with a patent approved process for the recovery of metals from lithium-ion batteries such as cobalt, lithium, nickel, manganese, and aluminum. Using a novel combination of reagents and unit operations, AMY can provide 100% extraction of cathode metals at battery grade purity. American Manganese Inc. aims to capitalize on its patent approved technology and proprietary know-how to become the industry leader in recycling spent electric vehicle lithium-ion batteries (Please see the Company's December 14, 2018 Business Plan for further details).

