Centerra Gold 2019 First Quarter Results Conference Call and Annual Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, March 26, 2019 - Centerra Gold Inc. (TSX: CG) plans to release its 2019 first quarter financial results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results at 8:30 a.m. (Toronto time) on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. The Company will host its 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. (Toronto time).



2019 First Quarter Results Conference Call and Webcast

Centerra Gold will host a conference call to discuss the 2019 first quarter results on Wednesday May 1, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. (Toronto time). Participants may join using the following dial-in information:

North American participants: toll-free number +1 (800) 618-4714



International participants call: +1 (303) 223-4371.

The conference call is being webcast by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions and can be accessed live at Centerra Gold’s website at: www.centerragold.com. Presentation slides of the first quarter results will also be accessible on Centerra Gold’s website at www.centerragold.com

An audio recording of the call will be available approximately two hours after the call via telephone until midnight Eastern Time on Wednesday, May 8, 2019. The recording can be accessed by calling (416) 626-4100 or (800) 558-5253 and using the passcode 21919769. In addition the webcast will be archived on Centerra Gold’s website www.centerragold.com.

Annual Meeting of Shareholders

The Company will host its Annual Meeting of Shareholders at 11:00 a.m. (Toronto time), on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at the offices of Stikeman Elliott LLP, 199 Bay St., Suite 5300, Commerce Court West, Toronto, Ontario, M5L 1B9. The record date for the Annual Meeting is March 22, 2019. Meeting materials will be mailed to shareholders of record and will be available on the Company’s website at http://www.centerragold.com/2019-meeting-materials and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Those interested in attending the Annual Meeting of Shareholders via webcast can do so by going to Centerra’s website at www.centerragold.com. A recorded version of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website after the meeting.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc. is a Canadian-based gold mining company focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring gold properties in North America, Asia and other markets worldwide and is the largest Western-based gold producer in Central Asia. Centerra operates two flagship assets, the Kumtor Mine in the Kyrgyz Republic and the Mount Milligan Mine in British Columbia, Canada and is building its next gold mine, the 100% owned Öksüt Gold Mine in Turkey. Centerra's shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol CG. The Company is based in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Additional information

Additional information on Centerra is available on the Company’s website at www.centerragold.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For further information, please contact:

John W. Pearson

Vice President, Investor Relations

Centerra Gold Inc.

416-204-1953

john.pearson@centerragold.com

