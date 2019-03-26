Drill Hole #2 Confirms Main Lode True Width 38.5 Meters (126 feet)

Vancouver, March 26, 2019 - V: KS) has completed two diamond drill holes of their 26-hole program. The program was designed to explore the fault off-set of the Main Lode, at the start of the Company's unexplored "Silver Mile" (1.6 km) section of the Main Lode (vein system). Both holes have intersected the Main Lode with an average true width of approximately 38.5 meters (126 feet) which is consistent with the average true width of the Silvana portion of the Main Lode. Klondike's intersections contain several well brecciated zones containing calcite and siderite veining with sphalerite, pyrite and galena. Assay results are pending. A series of QA/QC samples (i.e. Certified Reference Material, blank and duplicate) have been added to the sample stream at regular intervals. They are being assayed by ActLabs in Kamloops which is an accredited laboratory (ISO/IEC 17025, Lab 790). The two intersections are similar in appearance to Main Lode drill hole intersections within the Silvana Mine workings. These new intersections are approximately 400 meters West of the old Silvana mine working. The strike length of the Main Lode has been traced by surface expression over the last 125 years and by the numerous mines located along and within the structure.

MAIN LODE LOCATION: The SLOCAN MINING CAMP South Eastern B.C.

(vein structure) 138 km (86 miles) North of Teck's Zinc Silver Lead smelter.

LENGTH: 9 kilometers (5.6 miles) in total (East-West).

7 km (4 miles) (including "Silver Mile 1.6 km)

located in Klondike's 100 square kilometer land package.

The FOUR past producing mines located to the West of the Silver Mile on the Main Lode (Standard, Echo, Hecla and Mammoth) produced 831,670 tonnes per BC MINFILE:

Silver 377 g/t (11.0 oz per ton) - total 313,000 kg

Lead 5.19 % - total 43 million kg

Zinc 6.56 % - total 55 million kg

The NINE past producing mines located on Klondike Silver's Land Package (Jennie Lind-Read, Carnation, Evening, Silvana, Hope-Ruth, Silversmith-Slocan Star, Slocan King, Richmond-Eureka and Freddie Lee) produced 964,678 tonnes per BC MINFILE:

Silver 596 g/t (17.4 oz per ton) - total 574,883 kg

Lead 7.69 % - total 74 million kg

Zinc 4.19 % - total 40 million kg

SUMMARY

FOUR past producing Zinc Silver Lead mines to the West and NINE past producing Zinc Silver Lead mines on Klondike Silver's Land Package, all located on the 9 kilometer Main Lode, provide the evidence that the Silver Mile should host significant mineralization.

WHAT'S NEXT

To continue drilling along the Main Lode within the Silver Mile to discover additional Zinc Silver Lead mineralization.

ABOUT KLONDIKE SILVER:

Klondike Silver's Royalty Free ZINC SILVER LEAD land package (100 km2) is located in the SLOCAN MINING CAMP (Southeast British Columbia - 138 km North of Teck's Zinc Silver Lead smelter (Trail B.C.)). Based on the British Columbia MINFILE mineral database, sixty eight (68) of the one hundred and seventy three (173) past producing Zinc Silver Lead mines in the Slocan Mining Camp are located in the Klondike Silver land package. Klondike Silver has created the first real opportunity to invest in and properly explore a sizeable portion of one of the most historic mining camps in British Columbia. Klondike likes to think of the Slocan as the last best under explored Zinc Silver Lead camp in Canada.

The scientific and technical disclosure in this news release has been reviewed and approved by David Makepeace, P.Eng., Senior Geologist - Environmental Engineer for Micon International Limited, who is an independent consultant to the Company and Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101.

