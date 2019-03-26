Global Battery Metals Ltd. Announces the Engagement of Investor Relations Consultant

VANCOUVER, March 26, 2019 - Global Battery Metals Ltd. (formerly RedZone Resources Ltd) (TSX-V: GBML) (“the Company” or “Global Battery Metals Ltd.”)



Global Battery Metals Ltd. has engaged Pretium Communications Group to provide media and investor relations services to the company. Pretium has been retained on a 5-month contract basis to advise the Company with respect to its public communication materials, to manage the social media accounts of the Company and provide content, to assist in market awareness efforts, to assist management in developing a strategy to enhance and expand the Company's exposure, and to support corporate development initiatives.

Pretium's principal, Sherman Dahl, has a proven record of being able to increase investor awareness and liquidity. Mr. Dahl was previously a vice-president and investment adviser with National Bank Financial, a leading Canadian investment dealer. In addition to managing a $150-million retail book and achieving Chairman's Council level, Mr. Dahl participated in numerous capital raises totaling over $100-million directly for various issuers with total issuer financings of $1-billion on behalf of retail and institutional clients over a 20-year career.

Pretium shall receive a remuneration of $2,500 per month.

About Global Battery Metals Ltd.

Global Battery Metals is a mineral exploration company with a focus on metals that make up and support the rapid evolution to battery power. Global Battery Metals common shares listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (GBML). Global Battery Metals currently has three projects: 1) Fortner-Boyd Lithium project in Arizona, 2) North-West Leinster Lithium property in Ireland, and 3) a 55% stake in Peru based Lara copper property, which has over 10,000 metres of drilling. More information about the Company is available on its issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or www.gbml.ca

For further information, please contact:

Michael Murphy, President & Chief Executive Officer

E: MM@gbml.ca

P: 1 604 649 2350

