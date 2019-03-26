Inventus Grants Stock Options

TORONTO, March 26, 2019 - Inventus Mining Corp. (TSX VENTURE: IVS) (“Inventus” or the “Company”) announces that it has granted stock options to acquire a total of 3,050,000 common shares of the Company to officers, directors and employees at the exercise price of $0.15 per share for a period of five years. The options vest as to one-third after each of 6, 12 and 18 months from the date of grant.



Following this grant, there are 6,677,500 stock options outstanding, which is approximately 6% of the currently issued and outstanding shares of the Company.

About Inventus Mining Corp.

Inventus is a mineral exploration and development company focused on the world-class mining district of Sudbury, Ontario. Our principal asset is a 100% interest in the advanced exploration stage Pardo Paleoplacer Gold Project located 65 km northeast of Sudbury. Pardo is the first important paleoplacer gold discovery found in North America. The Company also holds 100% interest in the Sudbury 2.0 Project, an early stage gold-copper-nickel-cobalt-PGE exploration property next to the Sudbury Basin. Inventus has 110,301,069 common shares outstanding (126,975,235 shares on a fully diluted basis).

For further information, please contact:

Mr. Stefan Spears

Chairman and CEO

Inventus Mining Corp.

Tel: (647) 258-0395 x280

E-mail: info@inventusmining.com

