Agnico Eagle Provides Notice of Release of First Quarter 2019 Results, Conference Call and Annual Meeting

TORONTO, March 26, 2019 - Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. (NYSE: AEM, TSX: AEM) ("Agnico Eagle" or the "Company") today announced that it will release its first quarter 2019 results on Thursday, April 25, 2019, after normal trading hours. Additionally, the Company will host its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "AGM") the following day, Friday, April 26, 2019, in Toronto.

First Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call Webcast

Agnico Eagle's senior management will host a conference call on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 8:30 AM (E.D.T.) to discuss the Company's financial and operating results.

Via Webcast:

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's website at www.agnicoeagle.com.

Via Telephone:

For those preferring to listen by telephone, please dial 1-647-427-7450 or toll-free 1-888-231-8191. To ensure your participation, please call approximately five minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call.

Replay archive:

Please dial 1-416-849-0833 or toll-free 1-855-859-2056, access code 7073579. The conference call replay will expire on May 27, 2019.

The webcast, along with presentation slides, will be archived for 180 days on the Company's website.

Annual Meeting

The AGM will begin on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 11:00 am (E.D.T). The AGM will be held at the Arcadian Court, 401 Bay Street, Simpson Tower, 8th Floor, Toronto, Ontario, M5H 2Y4.

During the AGM, management will provide an overview of the Company's activities. For those unable to attend in person, the alternatives to participate are set out below.

Via Webcast:

A live audio webcast of the AGM will be available on the Company's website at www.agnicoeagle.com.

Via Telephone:

For those preferring to listen by telephone, please dial 1-647-427-7450 or toll-free 1-888-231-8191. To ensure your participation, please call approximately five minutes prior to the scheduled start of the AGM.

Replay archive:

Please dial 1-416-849-0833 or toll-free 1-855-859-2056, access code 5296987. The conference call replay will expire on May 27, 2019.

The webcast, along with presentation slides, will be archived for 180 days on the Company's website.

About Agnico Eagle

Agnico Eagle is a senior Canadian gold mining company that has produced precious metals since 1957. Its operating mines are located in Canada, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in each of these countries as well as in the United States and Sweden. Agnico Eagle and its shareholders have full exposure to gold prices due to its long-standing policy of no forward gold sales. Agnico Eagle has declared a cash dividend every year since 1983.

